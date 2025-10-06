THE SNOW QUEEN to be Presented at The Dukes This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dukes will continue to deliver true festive magic through their legendary Christmas shows and this year is no different. The Snow Queen will tell a story of bravery and friendship! The cast sees multiple familiar faces and some exciting new talent to the Dukes.

The full cast includes: Gareth Cassidy (The Wizard of Oz, The Hobbit, Beauty & The Beast, Hansel & Gretel, A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan and Treasure Island: the Dukes) as Mr Buckler; Tori Burgess (The Wizard of Oz: the Dukes, Richard, My Richard: Shakespeare North & Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, A Little

Princess :Theatre By The Lake) Both are returning to the Dukes after starring in the latest Park Show, The Wizard of Oz. Amy Tara will be starring as Gerda Buckley after spending last Christmas as Arrietty in The Borrowers (Ophelia in Hamlet: Stafford Shakespeare, Arrietty Clock in The Borrowers: the Dukes, Rumi in The Snow Queen: Wrongsemble); having performed in previous Dukes productions Victoria Brazier (Pride & Prejudice: Storyhouse, A Little Princess: Theatre by The Lake, The Book Thief: Bolton Octagon) returns as Elsie Orr, joined by Harri Pitches (Breadcrumbs: Wrongsemble, Drift: Interplay, Outlander: Sony/STARZ) as Kai Tinkler; and William Travis (Robin Hood: Oldham Coliseum, Coronation Street: ITV, This is England) as Mr Kelpine.

The creative team features Chris Lawson (Director), Dave Bintley (Composer/Musical Director), Brent Lees (Production Manager), Adam McCready (Sound Designer), Rachel Walton-Daniels (Set and Costume Designer), Heléna Ferreira (Choreographer) and Laura O'Connor (Head of Costume).

Audiences will be whisked away to a frosty forest and join Gerda as she uses her bravery and strength to rescue her friend Kai from the icy grip of The Snow Queen! This Christmas quest will show you that the true power of friendship can melt a frozen heart.



This will be Chris Lawson's, Director & the Dukes CEO said:

“I'm thrilled to be directing The Snow Queen here at The Dukes, we have an exceptional creative team and cast assembled, a mix of home-grown talent and those looking forward to spend Christmas in this wonderful city! We promise you a Christmas show full of heart, magic and snow!”