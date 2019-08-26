THE SENSATIONAL '60S EXPERIENCE Returns To The The Pavilion Theatre Worthing For One Night Only

The UK's biggest and best 60's show, The Sensational 60's Experience, returns to the The Pavilion Theatre Worthing for one night only!



The biggest and best 60's show in the UK will be in Worthing for one night only, with a brand new production celebrating their tenth anniversary. This incredible show celebrating all the best music of the 60s will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 12 October at 7:30pm.



The Sensational 60's Experience brings you a three hour 60's spectacular of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960's. Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you'll find it impossible to remain in your seat.



Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years. Come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960's for yourself. Full of timeless classics, this is the must see 60's show.



Starring Mike Pender, the incredibly talented original voice of The Searchers. The Trems, one of the finest vocal harmony bands seen in live performance today and all former members of The Tremeloes. The Fortunes, whose songs have stood the test of time. Remaining favourites, permanently on playlists everywhere, since they rose to prominence and international acclaim during that Golden Era of Popular Music - the 'swinging' sixties! The Swinging Blue Jeans, whose name epitomises the decade, were originally founded by Ray Ennis and Les Braid, are today fronted by Alan Lovell. They continue to tour, with popular songs such as "Hippy Hippy Shake". The Dakotas were formed in Manchester in 1960, they were one of the first Manchester bands to appear at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. Their first hit was a Lennon/McCartney song, "Do You Want to Know a Secret" which reached No.2 in 1963, while "Bad to Me" made the No.1 spot.



An amazing night, not to be missed! Full of hits such as Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more. So step back in time to when pop music was at its very best!



Tickets for The Sensational 60's Experience are available from £29 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







