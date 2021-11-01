THE QUEEN OF HEARTS Will Be Performed at Greenwich Theatre This Month

Recognised annually as one of the best in the country and following their Best Pantomime Offie Award win in 2019, the Greenwich Theatre pantomime is even more special this year as it sees the company returning stronger than ever after the astonishing challenges presented throughout the pandemic. Prevented by the lockdown in 2020 from staging their usual seasonal show - a tradition that had been running for over 15 years - Greenwich Theatre are ecstatic to be making their festive comeback with a version of the rarely staged traditional pantomime The Queen of Hearts, playing from Friday 19th November 2021 - Sunday 2nd January 2022.

Writer, director and dame of all dames Andrew Pollard can't wait to get "the family" back together this year for another traditional pantomime, Jam packed (pardon the pun) with all of the usual audience interaction, theatrical silliness and seasonal magic. Audiences will meet the Knave of Hearts, a bit of a joker who's in love with the Princess of Diamonds. The only problem is, she's already got a boyfriend - the Prince of Spades. Maybe the Queen's secret jam recipe will win her over? But then there's the King of Clubs who's also desperate to get his hands on the secret recipe...

Greenwich Theatre's The Queen of Hearts will see the fantastic return of their established pantomime writer, director and extraordinary dame Andrew Pollard, their favourite villain Anthony Spargo, musical director (Uncle) Steve Markwick and brilliant designer Cleo Pettitt, along with some dazzling new faces.

James Haddrell, the theatre's artistic and executive director, said: "Having had a long time to think about the best way to return to Panto, we were all agreed in wanting to present something unusual, something very new and at the same time something that has the whole history and heritage of pantomime at its heart.

Welcome, then, The Queen of Hearts, a classic pantomime title from decades past but largely forgotten today. This spectacular show will feature all of the classic Greenwich ingredients that everybody loves, along with a few surprises on stage. It's certainly been a long time coming, but we know that audiences are going to love it!"

Tickets are available priced at £32, Concessions £25 and £16.50 for children. Learn more and book at www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.