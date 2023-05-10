THE NOT SO GRIMM TWINS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This May Half Term

Leeds-based theatre company Wrongsemble bring their new show, The Not So Grimm Twins, to the SJT on 30 and 31 May.

Meet the famous family Grimm at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this May half term as they bring a brand new family musical telling a host of fabulous fairytales as they've never been told before!

World-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm tumble from their magical wagon brimful of stories collected from every inch of the world - from Rapunzel to Red Riding Hood. Behold as your favourite tales are re- spun and woven together by our storytelling duo... oh, and their little sister Lottie too! But sometimes even familiar fairytales can take a turn for the (f)unexpected, and our heroes will need all the help they can get to defeat the creatures of their own creation and save the world...

Performed by actor-musicians Neha Eapen, Max Kinder and Jonathan Rainey Reid, the show features original live music and puppetry. It's suitable for the whole family, though some elements may be best enjoyed by those aged 4 and above.

Written and directed by Elvi Piper, The Not So Grimm Twins is designed by Antony Jones. The Associate and Movement Director is Richard Priestley and the Musical Director and composer is Rosie Fox.

Wrongsemble specialises in working with and creating work for young people, schools and families. They believe in art for everyone, with accessibility and 'shared experience' at the heart of all they do. In 2020 the company won the Child Friendly Leeds Award for 'Inspiring Creativity through Arts and Culture', as well as 'Best Theatre Company' in the Yorkshire Prestige Awards 2022.

The Not So Grimm Twins can be seen at the SJT at 2pm on Tuesday 30 May and at 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 31 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU