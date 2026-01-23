Springland To Launch Family Attraction At Partridge Lakes This March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new family-focused spring attraction, Springland, will open at Partridge Lakes this March. The experience will run on selected dates from Saturday, March 28 through Sunday, April 12, including the Easter weekend.

Springland is produced by the creative team behind Halloweenville, which drew large family audiences to Partridge Lakes last autumn. The new event is designed as an interactive, outdoor trail experience aimed at children and families.

Visitors will follow a one-kilometre mapped route through the site at their own pace, completing a series of themed activities and encounters along the way. The storyline centers on helping Princess Araya save the fictional kingdom of Springland, with stops that include training as a knight at a castle, visiting Twinklehorn Farm to feed alpacas, making wishes at a forest well, and participating in musical moments at Bloomtide Bay. Upon completing the trail, participants can present their finished map to receive a prize.

Entry to Springland is by timed ticket for either a morning or afternoon session, though visitors may remain on site for the duration of their session once admitted. Early bird tickets are available until early February, priced at £15 for children and £13 for adults, offering a discounted rate compared to standard entry.

Additional features include access to Partridge Lakes’ café, coffee hut, and visiting food vendors offering items such as stone-baked pizza, coffee, ice cream, and desserts. The event will also include designated sensory-friendly sessions intended to provide a calmer experience for visitors with additional needs.

The attraction is suitable for all ages and is accessible for wheelchairs and prams. Dogs are also permitted on site.

Springland owners Barbara Ikin and Callum Morgan said the event builds on the success of their previous seasonal programming while offering a different tone and setting for spring.