THE NAUGHTY CARRIAGE ON THE ORPHAN TRAIN Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in April

BYMT will kick off its 2025 season of 14 new musicals with a fresh new revival of a recent BYMT favourite The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train at Birmingham Hippodrome. Featuring captivating performances from a company of 39 young people, toe-tapping jazz-infused tunes, and an uplifting narrative, this is a musical about making your own version of family, that celebrates the resilience and rebellion of youth and unconventional family bonds.

Based on the little-known true story of some 200,000 orphans taken from New York and placed aboard trains to be adopted by families across the United States, The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train shifts the focus to the children who were not chosen – those who became the Naughty Carriage, and who found their own paths to belonging. Inspired by the experience of Looked After Children, the show was developed with young people with lived experience of the care system and those who find their place with non-traditional families.

Created by Luke Saydon (music and lyrics) and Carl Miller (book and lyrics) with BYMT, The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train was first performed in an acclaimed run at Dundee Rep by BYMT’s Young Company in 2023.

Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT / Director, The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train: “We are delighted to be bringing a much-loved BYMT show to our partner venue, Birmingham Hippodrome, and look forward to welcoming audiences to this joyful production. It is exhilarating to see a little known historical moment come to life through the energy and musicality of a large group of passionate young performers and musicians. The story holds so much meaning for the adults and children working on it, as we all grapple with finding where we belong. We hope our audiences will enjoy the ride and laugh and cry with us as we journey on the train to the very end of the line and back again.”

Luke Saydon, music/lyrics: “Naughty Carriage has become its own unique family. As a queer person, as an immigrant, and as a creative - the beauty of chosen family has been so crucial to everything that makes me me.

One wonderful story that inspired the Bear Who Drinks Tears (a character in our show) came from a member of a community choir I lead. She works with people looking for a family. In times of vulnerability, she made up this Bear Who Drinks Tears who comes to console you in the time of grief, pain and loss. Her story came to inspire mine, and I hope that mine inspires and empowers yours.”

BYMT Young Company member (original 2023 cast): “When we started working on Naughty Carriage, we found it was full to the brim of endearing, playful characters that were exciting to develop. The creatives took us on a journey of discovering what a family truly means, celebrating values at the core of BYMT: community, individuality and using your voice. Being involved in the show’s first performance was truly magical and I can’t wait to see how it has developed over two years. I’m so excited for a brand new cast to discover the heartwarming material and create their own story of hope.”

