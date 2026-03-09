MURDER FOR TWO Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are well under way for the Stephen Joseph Theatre's first production of 2026, Murder for Two.This hilarious fast-paced musical whodunit is a madcap murder mystery with a twist. Two actors – Tom Babbage and Lucy Kierl – play 13 characters… and the piano. They put the laughter into manslaughter!

When famous novelist Arthur Whitney is found dead at his birthday party, it's time to call in the detectives. The only problem is, they're out of town. Enter Officer Marcus Moscowicz, a neighbourhood cop who dreams of climbing the ranks. With the clock ticking, it's up to Marcus to prove his super sleuthing skills and solve the crime before the real detective arrives.

This award-winning Broadway show is gloriously silly, devilishly clever and fantastically funny.

With book and music by Joe Kinosian, and book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, Murder for Two is directed by Caroline Leslie, who says: “I'm thrilled that SJT audiences will be taking a crazy ride into the brilliantly comic world of Murder for Two this spring. The show is a tour de force of musical mayhem and a wildly ambitious creative challenge, and we couldn't have assembled a better acting company and creative team to bring this absurdly joyful play to life. We can't wait to share it with you.”

The designer is Jess Curtis, the musical supervisor and sound designer is Simon Slater, and lighting design is by Jane Lalljee. The sound associate is Alex Weatherhill, and the movement director is Emily Holt. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook and the scenic artist is Julia Wray. Casting is by Annelie Powell CDG CSA.

Murder for Two can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Saturday 28 March to Saturday 18 April 2026.