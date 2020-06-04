THE MOUNTAINTOP Will Be Performed Virtually to Raise Funds For Protestors' Legal Costs

WhatsOnStage reports that The Mountaintop will be performed virtually on Wednesday, 10 June, at 7:30pm. The play is being performed to raise funds for legal costs of protestors incarcerated across the world.

The stream will reunite the cast and crew of the 2016 Desara Productions, JMK Trust and Young Vic revival of Katori Hall's award-winning play. The play is directed by Roy Alexander Weise and stars Gbolahan Obisesan and Ronka?? Adékolua??jo.

"COVID-19 is the latest pandemic to strike but we've all been dodging a virus for centuries; the sickness of Racism," Weise said. "The structures have been more acutely illuminated in our country and more blindingly so in America but the pain and rage felt by Black people around the world today is NOT new. The deaths and violence are NOT new. For Black people, I offer this story for catharsis. I see you. I grieve and scream and feel and do with and for you. For white people it's an opportunity to listen, really listen and to learn; with your families and those you are connected to."

Hall's play is set during the Civil Rights Movement on the eve of the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hall and Weise will introduce the reading next Wednesday, it will be on YouTube here.

