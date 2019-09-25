THE MILKMAN COMETH Returns To London Horror Festival

DeadPlant Theatre's cult hit show 'The Milkman Cometh' is returning as part of the prestigious London Horror Festival at The Pleasance Theatre Islington this October.

After last year's sell out run at Vault Festival, the show is returning bigger and better, and with new cast member Dominic Allen (Artistic Director of Belt-Up).

The Milkman Cometh is a surreal and nightmarish fable for the ages, exploring the damaging effect cattle farming has had on our environment and highlighting the horrors of the dairy industry.

Featuring an original soundtrack and score being performed by metal band Fuck Slurry, live on stage, The Milkman Cometh is sure to get udder your skin.

In a not too distant bleak and milkless future, a lone warrior woman arrives in the village of Cud seeking fellow survivors and shelter. But this village is inhabited by a band of mason-like milky brothers who are full of dark secrets. For they still have a milkman, and the milk still cometh.

The show flips gender stereotypes on their head and features a kickass heroine who will stop at nothing to beat the pasteurised patriarchy.

The Milkman Cometh blends storytelling, physical theatre and puppetry, and captures DeadPlant's signature silly style.

Dates/Times: Tuesday 8th -Thursday 10th October. 9.30-10.20pm

Location: The Pleasance Islington Main House, Carpenter Mews, North Rd, N79EF

www.pleasance.co.uk





