THE MAX & IVANTHOLOGY to be Presented at London's Pleasance Theatre

Max & Ivan are Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominees and stars of their own highly anticipated new ITV series Deep Heat (due to be aired in Spring 2022). One of the UK's finest comedy duos, they now gear up to bring you encore performances of all six of their critically-acclaimed hour-long shows (in chronological order) featuring support from some of the best stand-ups in the country (to be announced).

Finally, after one covid cancellation, you can witness THE MAX & IVANTHOLOGY at London's Pleasance Theatre. Tickets go on sale Thursday 10th Feb at 11am and are available from https://www.berksnest.com/max-and-ivan

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

Tue 5 April // HOLMES & WATSON

The world's greatest detective tackles Chicago's murky underworld in his final thrilling escapade; a prohibition-era tale of revenge, whiskey and javelins.

First performed in 2011, this was one of the best-reviewed shows at the Edinburgh Fringe that year - it was also the same year Max & Ivan first mounted The Wrestling, in which Max broke his ankle and had to carry on the rest of the run with crutches. (This will be a crutch-less performance.)

'A hugely ambitious and impressive first outing from a duo worth keeping tabs on' - The Guardian

Support act TBA

Wed 6 April // CON ARTISTS

Six ex-cons, one final job. The Hacker. The Smooth Talker. The Mercenary. The Driver. The Architect. And Graham (he does HR, mainly). All are reunited by the Ringleader to conduct one final sting - taking down a sinister oligarch. If we told you any more, we'd have to kill you. Luckily, that's more or less the plot.

Con Artists took Max & Ivan to the 2013 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, where they were nominated for the Most Outstanding Show.

Support act TBA

Thu 7 April // THE REUNION

Class of 2003, assemble! A bewitching narrative sketch comedy tale of love, loss and shatterproof rulers.

The Reunion was one of the best reviewed shows at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe and was nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Support act TBA

Tue 26 April // THE END

Welcome to Sudley-on-Sea. Take a look around. You don't have long. Seriously. An epic narrative sketch comedy tale about the hopes, fears and dreams of a doomed town.

The End was one of the best reviewed shows at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe, gaining 5 STARS from The Times and Ivan's leotarded dance was one of Alex Hardy's 'Magic Moments of the Fringe'.

Support act TBA

Wed 27 April // OUR STORY

It's time to get personal. In an extraordinary true story, Max & Ivan introduce the world to two never-before-seen characters; themselves.

Although Our Story was not one of the best reviewed shows at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe (gutted), it nonetheless gained glowing 4 STAR reviews from The Times, The Sunday Times and The Guardian and ran for two weeks at the Soho Theatre.

Support act TBA

Thu 28 April // COMMITMENT

The true story of the unreasonable lengths one best man (Max) will go to give one groom (Ivan) the greatest weekend of his life. It's a show about dreaming big, growing up, and trying - but ultimately very much failing - to make it in the band.

Commitment is Max & Ivan's latest show - and guess what... it was one of the best reviewed shows at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe! Not only that, it embarked on a UK tour, was one of The Guardian's best shows of the year, and was nominated for Chortle's Best Comedy Show 2020.

Venue: Main House, Pleasance Islington

Dates: Tue 5th - Thu 28th April

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £15 each (15% reduction if booking two shows, 30% reduction if booking all six!)

