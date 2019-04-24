THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Are Heading For Windsor

The producers of the UK Premiere of Off-Broadway smash-hit comedy musical The Marvelous Wonderettes have announced today that the show will transfer to the Theatre Royal Windsor when it concludes its run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village on Sunday 12 May 2019. The show will play the Theatre Royal Windsor from Thursday 16 May until Saturday 25 May 2019 for thirteen performances only.

Written and created by Roger Bean, the multi-award winning show opened in New York at the Waterside Theatre in 2008 to outstanding critical acclaim. It takes a cotton-candied musical trip down memory lane to the 1958 Springfield High School Prom, where we meet The Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. The show follows their lives and loves from Prom Night to their 10-year Reunion. The show is currently playing to outstanding critical acclaim and two Off West End (Offie) Award nominations at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

This musical features over thirty hit songs from the 1950s and 1960s by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Neil Sedaka, Connie Francis and Dusty Springfield, including "Stupid Cupid", "Son of a Preacher Man", "I Only Wanna be with You", "Secret Love", "Lipstick on your Collar", "Respect", "Rescue Me", "Dream Lover" and "Heatwave".

The show stars Sophie Camble as Missy, Rosie Needham as Cindy Lou, Louise Young as Betty Jean and Kara Taylor Alberts as Suzy.

The production is directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Iona Holland, musical direction by Lauren Ronan, design by Emily Bestow, lighting design by Sarah Mc Colgan, sound design by Phil Wilson and casting by Jay Gardner.

Tickets are now on sale from the Box Office at Upstairs at the Gatehouse on 020 8340 3488 or online at www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com. Performances run Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 4.00pm. Tickets for the Theatre Royal Windsor run can be purchased from the Box Office on 01753 853 888 or online at www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk. Performances run Monday to Saturday at 8.00pm with Thursday and Saturday matinee's at 2.30pm.

You can find The Marvelous Wonderettes on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @WonderettesLDN.





