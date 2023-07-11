THE MARILYN MONROE BURLESQUE SHOW Comes to Camden Fringe in August

When Covid shut the pubs, Sarah Holt gained consent from her local police station to take her pub variety act on the road to self-isolating households around the neighbourhood. 300 shows later, she had played street corner hen parties to care home gardens, even gaining an admonition from someone’s neighbour (Sir Michael Fish) for making too much din at a hundredth birthday party.

Through rain, wind, snow and heatwaves, from kids’ parties to anniversaries, weddings and wakes, she had become a one woman, cradle to grave singagram service. Care homes began booking her to play in their gardens. As a mimic, singer and dancer, her rendition of “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” became highly sought after, and the Marilyn Monroe cabaret show was born.

Life is no fun without an alter ego and even before Covid, Sarah had a local following for her burlesque performances as a sing-fling artiste. As Confucious wisely put it, “If you are an entertainer by nature, then go, girl.” Years of training with the London House of Burlesque brings a whole different side to her singing and dancing. So, three times a week, Sindy Fling does her thing in pubs and LGBTQIA+ clubs around SW London.

In the business, a singer who takes off clothing while performing is known as a sing fling act. To perform in pubs, Sarah has created a burlesque act without actually doing one. As an illusionist, she sends the crowd crazy, teasingly shedding a scarf, a belt, a boa etc in sync with a song. The Camden Fringe will see her vast collection of M&S underwear come out of the closet.

By the end of her set, depending on whether it is a pub or a club, layers may or may not have been shed for a final reveal. This gay abandoning of attire never fails to be hilarious and uproarious whether the audience is Gen Zs, seniors, ladies’ nights out or the gents out with their pint. Comic timing meets razzmatazz. The act is truly the love child of Marilyn Monroe and Eric Morecambe.

The Marilyn Monroe Burlesque Show uniquely fuses glamour, performance, costume, music, comedy and theatre.