THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The celebrated production of C.S. Lewis' THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE, which was loved by audiences and critics alike during its recent West End run, will come to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre next year from 28 October – 1 November 2025.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 10am on Thursday 27 June with public sales opening at 10am on Monday 1 July online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

C.S. Lewis' book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis' iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis' novel with this tour.'

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘I'm delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.'

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson. The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali' Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG and the Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz.

Casting will be announced in due course.

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE is produced by Chris Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.

