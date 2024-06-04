THE KITE RUNNER Arrives at the Newly Restored Theatre Royal Brighton Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

One Broadway season and two West End seasons have garnered international acclaim for this incredibly powerful story. The Kite Runner, adapted by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft, will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 June 2024.



Stuart Vincent (The Play That Goes Wrong West End, The Kite Runner UK Tour) will play Amir and Yazdan Qafouri (Lord of The Rings, Othello) will play Hassan/Sohrab.

Dean Rehman rejoins The Kite Runner for this tour in the role of Baba. Bhavin Bhatt (Assef) returns in the role that saw him named Best Newcomer at the Asian Media Awards in the West End production. Also returning are Tiran Aakel as Ali/Farid, Ian Abeyesekera as Gen Taheri, Christopher Glover as Ramin Khan and Stanton Wright as Wali.

Completing the cast are Daphne Kouma (The Beekeeper of Aleppo) as Soraya, Aram Mardourian (The Beekeeper of Aleppo) as Kamal, Amar Aggoun (Ian Hislop & Nick Newman's The Wipers Times) and Sulin Hasso (Bard in the Yard).

Hanif Khan has been the resident Tabla player on The Kite Runner since 2013. His career has included international performances in Europe, the Middle East and North America as well as UK wide performances including prestigious concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, The Royal Opera House, Edinburgh International Festival, Glastonbury, and Womad festival.

Creative team:

Khaled Hosseini - Author

Matthew Spangler - Playwright

Giles Croft - Director

Barney George – Designer

Charles Balfour – Lighting Designer

William Simpson – Projection Designer

Jonathan Girling – Composer

Drew Baumohl – Sound Designer

Kitty Winter – Movement Designer

Philip D'Orleans – Fight Director

Damian Sandys – Associate Director

Lucy Jenkins & Sooki McShane – Jenkins McShane Casting

Andy Batty – Head of Production

Elizabeth Dennis – Head of Wardrobe

