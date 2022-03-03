THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW Comes to Parr Hall

An authentic tribute show dedicated to a true icon of American music is on the road and heading to Parr Hall.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow led by award-winning frontman Clive John is coming to Warrington on Sunday, 24 April, and is described as an emotional rollercoaster through Cash's career.

The production, back by popular demand, is the only one to be endorsed by the Cash family and will roll back the years to bring hits back like Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Get Rhythm and A Boy Named Sue.

Clive will pay homage to Cash's career as the 'Man in Black' alongside Meghan Thomas as his iconic wife June Carter.

The duo will also delve into the singer's darker and more atmospheric American Recordings such as The Man Comes Around, his haunting and unforgettable cover of Nine Inch Nails' Hurt and other rarities and surprises.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is the longest running celebration of Cash's music, unique style and hugely influential career. The production is considered to be one of the biggest and most comprehensive.

Lasse Lindfors, author and lifelong friend of Johnny Cash, said: "Clive sings, moves and acts just like the 'Man in Black'. The Johnny Cash legend will continue."

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is at Parr Hall on Sunday, 24 April. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.