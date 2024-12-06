THE JINGLECLAW Original Cast EP is Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westway Music has partnered with Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre Department to release the original cast EP for The Jingleclaw, the festive family musical tailored for children aged 3 and above.

The stage production of The Jingleclaw premieres at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Friday 13 2024, running until Saturday 4 January 2025. Tickets are available here.

Click here to stream the EP now.

Set in a quaint village surrounded by snowy mountains, The Jingleclaw follows Astrid, a young musician eager to march to the beat of her own drum, and her encounter with The Jingleclaw, a mischievous creature who despises festive cheer and music. This enchanting story comes alive through original songs packed with holiday magic and mischief.

The Jingleclaw features Alexia McIntosh as 'The Jingleclaw' (SIX the Musical), Isabella Gervais as 'Astrid' (God Catcher Edinburgh Fringe, Dusskk Snap Elastic, The WorkRoom, Fame the Musical Athens), Mpilo May as 'Dad' (Soldier On Sheffield City Hall), Shakespeare in Love Fugard Theatre, West Side Story Artscape Theatre/Fugard Theatre), Miiya Alexandra as 'Jacob' (The King and I London Palladium Theatre, UK/International tour, Amelie The Musical Criterion Theatre, All's Well that Ends Well Shakespeare in the Squares) Alex Cardall as 'Hans' (The Box of Delights RSC, Winnie The Pooh: A New Musical Stage Adaptation Riverside Studios & UK Tour, The Osmonds: A New Musical UK Tour), and Sue Appleby as 'Mrs. Whimsy' (The Winslow Boy Frinton Summer Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Palace Theatre, Rutherford And Son National Theatre).

The EP has been produced, orchestrated, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joe & Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music, with Executive Producers: Tim Gilvin, Robyn Grant, Birmingham Hippodrome. Music and lyrics are by Tim Gilvin, with lyrics by Robyn Grant.

Track List

Jingleclaw's Back – Alexia McIntosh, Original Cast of The Jingleclaw

My Own Drum – Isabella Gervais, Original Cast of The Jingleclaw

Violin – Miiya Alexandra, Alexia McIntosh, Original Cast of The Jingleclaw

Snowball – Original Cast of The Jingleclaw

The creative team includes Anthony Lau as Director (The Crucible, Miss Saigon Crucible Theatre Sheffield), Laura Cubitt as movement and puppetry director (The Lion Inside, The Enfield Haunting), Charlotte Henery as set and Costume Designer (Follies, 4 Walls), Sean Gleason as lighting designer (2:22 A Ghost Story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Giles Thomas as sound designer (Cat On A Hot Tin Roof Leicester Curve, Hedda Gabler Sherman Cymru), and Mikayla Teodoro as puppetry designer (My Neighbour Totoro, 101 Dalmatians).

Neil O'Brien from Westway Music said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to launch this first collaboration between Westway Music and Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musicals Department. Both teams share a passion for nurturing new musical theatre talent and delivering fresh, original content. The release of The Jingleclaw EP offers an exclusive preview of the music that will dazzle families and audiences this holiday season.”

Deirdre O'Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said, “We're so excited to release The Jingleclaw EP in collaboration with Westway Music. The Jingleclaw is our first in-house produced musical here at the Hippodrome and has been created especially for our youngest audience as an introduction to musical theatre. We can't wait for people to hear the wonderful original songs that Tim and Robyn have created for this fantastic festive show.”

