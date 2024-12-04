THE HOLLY KING AND THE OAK KING Announced At Battersea Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Holly King and The Oak King. a brand new festive adventure has arrived at Battersea Arts Centre this December, in collaboration with Wild Rumpus.

Young audiences aged 4+ are invited to join a quest to restore winter, in this theatrical trail where the whole family becomes part of the action. Inspired by a traditional Celtic folk tale, the story begins during a one-hundred-year long summer, where The Oak King, leader of warmth has defeated The Holly King, ruler of cold, throwing the seasons out of balance.

Visitors follow performers on a magical dash through BAC's much loved old Town Hall building, with its many atmospheric rooms and spaces. As the story unfolds through puppetry and performance, there are plenty of surprises along the way.

Wild Rumpus are an award-winning, immersive events company focusing on nature connectedness, collective wonder and the power of play. Creating distinctive, experiential work at festivals and large-scale events, they are renowned for creative interventions, meaningful partnerships and a sustainable approach. Recent projects include, amongst others, Solstice at BAC, Hampton Court's Palace of Light and ongoing collaboration The Lanterns with Chester Zoo, a fixture for the past six years.

