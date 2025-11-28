THE GRUFFALO and More Join Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New visiting shows for 2026 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre have been revealed! Learn more about the added upcoming productions herez;

The Gruffalo (8 to 10 May): The much-loved magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler returns, celebrating the show's 25th anniversary. On a daring adventure in search of hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the scary Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Songs, laughs and mischievous fun for children aged 3 and up and their grown-ups, from Tall Stories, creators of imaginative storytelling theatre.

Raven's Spring Fling (17 May): Raven returns to the McCarthy to celebrate the joy, happiness and wonder of springtime. This six-piece, multi-instrumental band will create on a musical journey with original songs and traditional music to welcome the season. Ticket includes refreshments – all profits to the SJT.

10CCLO (11 June): Dreadlock Holiday, Mr Blue Sky, The Things We Do for Love, Wild West Hero, Life is a Minestrone, Living Thing, Art for Art's Sake, Telephone Line, I'm Not In Love… just a few of the massive global hits that make up the enduring repertoire of 10cc and The Electric Light Orchestra. 10CCLO are the only tribute band to cover both of these iconic bands' repertoires in one fantastic show.

Plus, two Sunday afternoon shows from the Isolation Creations in Eat Me Café:

Pink Pony Club (15 February): Isolation Creations Jamie and Alan say: “Saddle up, lovers, loners and lusty legends – it's Valentine's season, but not as you know it. Whether you're coupled, throupled, freshly dumped or just plain desperate, everyone's invited for bingo, banter and a load of old balls!”

Tarts with Soggy Bottoms (19 July): Jamie and Alan say: “The most gloriously daft summer fête this side of the village green! We're putting up the bunting and dusting off the tombola for a deliciously silly summer show packed with bingo, bonkers games, cheeky prizes and plenty of cream horns! Join in the fun by dressing to impress – think The Vicar of Dibley meets Calendar Girls, with a dash of Bake Off and more than a drizzle of naughtiness. And don't forget to bring your oversized fruit and veg for judging — we'll have our tape measures and rosettes at the ready!”

The theatre has also announced an April fundraiser to mark the 30th anniversary of its move from its previous home into the current venue – Scarborough's former Odeon cinema.

Honk! In Concert (12 April) is a one-off, concert performance of Stiles and Drewe's award-winning adaptation of one of the world's most beloved fables,The Ugly Duckling, raising money for the SJT.

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

The original production of Honk! opened at the SJT in 1997. Since then, it's winged its way around the world in over 8,000 productions, winning multiple awards including the 2000 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

The new shows go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 3 December. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com