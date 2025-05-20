THE GLAMIFICATION OF LOKI To Premiere At Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British Youth Music Theatre has announced the world premiere of the 2024 New Music Theatre Award (NTMA)-winning musical The Glamification of Loki, written and composed by Eden Tredwell. Norse mythology meets modern glamour in this sharp and sassy new musical where the God of Mischief Loki crashes into the glitzy chaos of the beauty industry.

When the Apples of Youth end up in the most unexpected of earthly locations, Loki sets off on a quest to steal them back before anyone else gets their hands on them. Packed with twists, transformations, and tongue-in-cheek humour, this is classic musical comedy with a mischievous modern edge.

Eden Tredwell is a London-based songwriter, composer, lyricist and writer, working in both pop and musical theatre. Her work includes Galaxy Train (The Other Palace Studio), The Canterbury Tales (Half Cut Theatre), The New Kid (Castlegate Arts) and more. She was the winner of the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2021, and has been showcased at venues such as the Garrick and The Prince of Wales. Her work spans everything from basement plays, actor-musician adaptations, cross-cultural ventures and even youth theatre.

Alongside writer/composer Eden Tredwell, the creative team for The Glamification of Loki includes Director Grace Taylor (Six the Musical, UK/International Associate Director), Musical Director Lavie Rabinovitz (13: The Musical, Palace Theatre Kilmarnock), Choreographer Steven Moore (Unbound, BYMT / Urinetown, Lost Nation Theatre) and Designer Cory Shipp (Son of a Bitch, Southwark Playhouse Borough).

Eden Tredwell: “I'm delighted to be premiering this show with BYMT at Southwark Playhouse. BYMT have been incredibly supportive throughout this process - we've assembled an incredible creative team, and can't wait to let the young performers loose on the material. I've seen many brilliant shows at the Southwark Playhouse over the years, so to have my own show on there is definitely special.'

Eleni Chivers (BYMT Young Company Panel member): “For me, The Glamification of Loki was a stand-out choice as the NMTA winner. We've never seen Norse mythology explored in a musical theatre setting before and this new and exciting theme is something that young performers such as myself can engage with. What makes this piece perfect for BYMT is its diversity, uniqueness and the brilliant merge of fantasy and reality. Its whimsical nature and comedic aspects combine in something that truly has that BYMT spark and I am excited to see the production at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.”

