THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING Sitcom Pilot to Be Released on YouTube

Pink Pig Productions has announced its brand new Online Sitcom Pilot 'The Gift That Keeps Giving'. Filmed entirely over zoom with a West End Cast starring Jen Caldwell (Six, Shrek), Tori Hargreaves (Soho Cinders, Blood Brothers), Chloe Gentles (Avenue Q, Beautiful), Molly McGuire (Fame, Starlight Express), Claire Learie (The Attic, Universal Studios), Jed Berry (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots) and also featuring Josh St Clair (Frozen, Kinky Boots) is to be released on the Pink Pig productions YouTube Channel from 10am on the 28th December 2020.

When two best friends, Ellie and Karis, snuggle down for a social distanced movie sesh, using the famous video chat app 'Mooz', talk quickly turns to relationships and the new boys they are dating. As excitement builds it becomes clear things are about to get more complicated.

Original Concept by Reece Kerridge (The Book of Mormon, Shrek), directed by Jenna Boyd (Come From Away, Acorn Antiques. The Musical!) and written by Kerridge and Boyd with Video Production, Artwork and Music by Ben McQuigg.

Reece Kerridge said: 'This project was a happy accident. I sat with Jen and Tori on zoom workshopping the opening section as a duologue, and when they say great minds think alike, we all just stared at each other and said...this needs to be a Sitcom episode!

Jenna Boyd said: 'I couldn't have wished for a better project or better team for my directorial debut. It's made even easier that Reece and I seem to share a brain!'

The Gift That Keeps Giving is FREE to stream on the Pink Pig productions YouTube Channel from 10am on the 28th December 2020. linktr.ee/PinkPigProdsUK

The episode will also be captioned.

