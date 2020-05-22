THE DRIVE IN To Launch At Troubadour Meridian Water

'THE DRIVE IN' will open at TROUBADOUR MERIDIAN WATER located in the heart of the regeneration area of Enfield, London this summer from Saturday 4 July 2020.

Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be played direct to your vehicles' speakers, and thanks to our top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we'll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer's must-visit London attraction.

Tickets for the first film screenings are on sale now, including showings of hit films La La Land, Bad Boys for Life, Dirty Dancing and The Terminator. More screenings and performances, including live comedy, music and family entertainment will go on sale soon and audiences can sign up to the mailing list to be first to find out what's on at www.thedrivein.london.

There will also be 10 free car tickets per showing to NHS and care workers*.

Working with health and safety experts, the entire experience is designed to be contact-free, and the team will be working to strict protocols to ensure the safety of the staff and guests. Tickets will be scanned through closed car windows, cars will be parked 2 metres apart, and food and drink will be ordered from audience's mobiles and delivered to their vehicle. Toilets will be available and will be cleaned between uses. All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and updated in accordance with government guidelines. Should guidelines change over the coming months, guests will be entitled to exchanges or refunds for any cancelled performances.

Located at Troubadour Meridian Water, Enfield, with an exciting programme of cinema, pre-recorded theatre, live comedy and events THE DRIVE IN is the first of many new sites providing the nostalgia of the past with the future of isolation entertainment.

Troubadour Meridian Water will be the new site operated by the team behind Troubadour Theatres, who transformed the old Fountain Studios in West London to launch Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in summer 2019. Plans for the new site in Enfield are being developed and will be announced in due course.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said, "This is great news for the borough and residents of Edmonton. A drive-in cinema at Meridian Water, which will only open once all safety concerns have been considered and addressed, will give people the opportunity to enjoy a leisure activity during this difficult time. Free tickets will be made available for our heroic NHS and care workers.

"The initiative will help kick-start the local economy and accelerate the expansion of commercial and leisure activities in the East of the borough.

"Enfield Council is rapidly progressing the £6 billion Meridian Water regeneration scheme so we can deliver thousands of homes, jobs and opportunities for local people."

Laura Elmes, Producer for 'The Drive In' said, "I am delighted to be launching 'The Drive In' at Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield. After the events of the last few months the appetite to experience live entertainment but in a safe and socially distant way is growing. The safety and enjoyment of our customers will be our first priority, so I can think of no better way to start to enjoy cinema and live entertainment than by doing it in a completely contact free way. At 'The Drive In' audiences will stay in their cars whilst still enjoying the incredible experience of cinema, pre-recorded theatre and live events. We hope audiences cannot wait to be entertained again."

Tickets are on sale now.

Further information can be found at www.thedrivein.london

