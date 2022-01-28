THE DA VINCI CODE Comes to the Belgrade Next Month

Next month, the Belgrade Theatre plays host to the thrilling new stage adaptation of The Da Vinci Code. Making its entrance onto the Belgrade's Main Stage from Tues 22 - Sat 26 Feb, this will be the first time Dan Brown's acclaimed novel is adapted for the stage.

Starring Olivier Award-winning Nigel Harman (Downton Abbey, EastEnders) as Professor Robert Langdon and Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf, Death in Paradise) as Sir Leigh Teabing, The Da Vinci Code sees newcomer Hannah Rose Canton making her UK theatre debut as Sophie Neveu.

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

The Da Vinci Code is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff (Flowers For Mrs Harris, Birdsong) and Duncan Abel (The Girl on the Train) and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, What's New Pussycat).

The creative team is completed by Set and Costume Designer David Woodhead, Video Designer Andrzej Goulding, Composers and Sound Designers Ben and Max Ringham and Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell.

Director, Luke Sheppard said: "Cracking The Da Vinci Code open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery."

Dan Brown said: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

Tickets for The Da Vinci Code are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.