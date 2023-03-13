THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (MORE OR LESS) Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A vibrant new adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, a co-production with Prescot's Shakespeare North Playhouse, opens at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 30 March.

Valerie Antwi, Andy Cryer, Claire Eden, David (and Peter) Kirkbride, Alyce Liburd, Oliver (and Zach) Mawdsley and Ida Regan are directed by Paul Robinson in a new version of Shakespeare's most bonkers farce, 'messed around with' by Nick Lane and Elizabeth Godber: The Comedy of Errors (more or less).

The show is currently playing at Shakespeare North Playhouse (until Saturday 25 March), where it has received four-star reviews from The Times, The Daily Mail and The Observer.

Two rival states. Two sets of mismatched twins. One nutty day at the seaside. An actor from Lancashire arrives in a Yorkshire coastal town to perform his 'magnificent' one-man show. Trouble is, there's no audience - everyone's booked for a talent show across town starring the twin brother he's never met.



His twin brother owes money all over town, has promised his wife a gold chain and is banking on winning the talent show to avoid getting in trouble with some unsavoury characters...



Will the twins discover each other? Will they learn how they became separated? Will either show go on at all?



The Comedy of Errors (more or less) is an unforgettable night at the theatre as Shakespeare's most bonkers farce is brought to life in the 1980s. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers from the era of big phones and even bigger shoulder pads!

Director Paul Robinson, who is Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, says: "We've loved working with the brilliant new Shakespeare North Playhouse, and our writers Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane have paid tribute to the two venues by creating characters from the two towns, and setting the show in Scarborough in the vibrant, neon-lit 1980s!"

The show is designed by Jessica Curtis, and the composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. The lighting designer is Chuma Emembolu, and the musical director is Alex Weatherhill. Movement direction and choreography is by Wayne Parsons, and the fight director is Kaitlin Howard. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. The accent coach is Alix Dunmore. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

The Comedy of Errors (more or less) can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday 30 March to Saturday 15 April.

Tickets are available from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Originally by Shakespeare, messed around with by Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane

Director: Paul Robinson

Designer: Jessica Curtis

Composer and sound designer: Simon Slater

Lighting designer: Chuma Emembolu

Musical director: Alex Weatherhill

Movement director and choreographer: Wayne Parsons

Fight director: Kaitlin Howard

Wardrobe supervisor: Julia Perry-Mook

Accent coach: Alix Dunmore

Casting director: Sarah Hughes CDG

Cast: Valerie Antwi (she/her), Andy Cryer (he/him), Claire Eden (she/they), David (and Peter) Kirkbride (he/him), Alyce Liburd (she/her), Oliver (and Zach) Mawdsley (he/him) and Ida Regan (she/her)

Photo Credit: Patch Dolan