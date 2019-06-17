THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To Bristol

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, is coming to Bristol.

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning show will begin performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Wednesday 15 January 2020.

Public booking will open at 10am on Wednesday 19 June via atgtickets.com/bristol or 0844 871 3012

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty second season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in Bristol will be led by Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham, recreating their roles from the Broadway and US touring productions. They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General.

The company will include Jed Berry, David Brewis, Melissa Brown-Taylor, Chinasa, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, George Crawford, Jordan Lee Davies, Jemal Felix, Patrick George, Isaac Hesketh, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Evan James, Alex James-Hatton, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Jesus Reyes Ortiz, Lawrence Rowe, Lukin Simmonds, Chomba S Taulo, Brad Veitch, Tommy Wade-Smith, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its 2380 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Kevin Clay and Conner Peirson are appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange programme between American Equity and UK Equity.

Box Office: www.thebookofmormonmusical.com or call 0844 871 3012





