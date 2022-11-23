THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO Comes to Nottingham, Liverpool, and UK Tour
The production runs at Nottingham Playhouse from 3 to 25 February, followed by a run at Liverpool Playhouse from 1 to 11 March, before embarking on a national tour.
Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner Nottingham Playhouse kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of Christy Lefteri's gripping best-selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo.
Adapted by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler (who also adapted The Kite Runner) and directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman - Young Vic, Piccadilly Theatre and Broadway), the production runs at Nottingham Playhouse from 3 to 25 February, followed by a run at Liverpool Playhouse from 1 to 11 March, before embarking on a national tour.
The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.
This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.
Christy Lefteri's novel was the Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020.
Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director, Adam Penford says, "We're delighted to be bringing this beautiful and humane story to the stage. Miranda Cromwell is one of the UK's most exciting directors, and it's an honour to welcome her to Nottingham, following her recent success with Death of a Salesman on Broadway. It's also a pleasure to be reunited with our co-producers, UK Productions and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, and writer Matthew Spangler, following the continuing global success of The Kite Runner. Nottingham Playhouse proudly holds Theatre of Sanctuary status and this production continues our commitment to supporting refugees and asylum seekers, by telling their stories onstage, and through offstage initiatives, such as the Conversation Cafe."
Director of The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Miranda Cromwell says, "I am so thrilled to be working on this beautiful adaptation of Christy Lefteri's stunning book. An arresting, courageous exploration of one family's struggle to deal with the aftermath of losing everything. Deeply moving and visually striking this layered story illuminates their nearly impossible journey to find a way to live again, a way back to each other. It holds a mirror to this moment in our history when so many people are being forced from their homes. It is a call to arms for compassion, understanding, connection and love.
Tour Dates
Fri 3 February 2023 to Sat 25 February 2023
Nottingham Playhouse
https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
Wed 1 March 2023 to Sat 11 March 2023
Liverpool Playhouse
https://www.everymanplayhouse.com
Tues 21 March to Sat 25 March 2023
Salisbury Playhouse
https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk
Tue 28 March 2023 to Sat 1 April 2023
Cardiff, New Theatre
https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Tue 4 to Sat 8 April 2023
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk
Tue 11 - Sat 15 April 2023
Dublin, Gaiety Theatre
https://www.gaietytheatre.ie
Tue 18 April 2023 to Sat 22 April 2023
Salford, The Lowry
https://thelowry.com/
Tue 25 April 2023 to Sat 29 April 2023
Glasgow, Theatre Royal
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/
Tue 2 May 2023 to Sat 6 May 2023
London, Richmond Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/
Tue 9- Sat 13 May 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
https://norwichtheatre.org
Tue 23 - Sat 27 May 2023
Coventry, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/
Wed 31 May - Sat 3 June 2023
Leeds Playhouse
https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk
Tue 6 June 2023 to Sat 10 June 2023
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Theatre Royal
https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
Tue 13 June 2023 to Sat 17 June 2023
Birmingham Repertory Theatre
https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk
Tue 20 June 2023 to Sat 24 June 2023
Plymouth, Theatre Royal
https://theatreroyal.com
Tue 27 June to Sat 1 July 2023
Guildford Yvonne Arnaud
https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/
