THE BEAUTY OF BEING HERD UK Tour Announced This Spring

The Beauty of Being Herd by Ruth Berkoff is a five star show with original songs, clowning and heartfelt sharing. It's about a woman who's decided to live her life as a sheep.

Or is it about the search for human connection..?

Hannah has tried all her life to follow the rules. If only someone would tell her what exactly they are... She's relentlessly optimistic and eager to fit in, but it's possible to be too eager. This show has sheep facts, tail waggling and frollicking; a rave, an office party and of course a field. There are laugh out loud moments as well as moments that will break your heart. The Beauty of Being Herd is for anyone who's ever felt like an outsider.

Ruth Berkoff is a Leeds born and bred performer and writer. She trained in contemporary circus at Circomedia, Bristol and in theatre and clown at Ecole Philippe Gaulier, France. Her performance is 'Warm hearted and empathic.' British Theatre Guide. As an ex-Samaritan she cares deeply about people feeling understood. As a four time pantomime dame, she cares deeply about laughter, nonsense joy in theatre.

Fellow Gaulier graduate, director Georgia Murphy, ensures the show remains playful - all the songs started as improvisations, which were then transformed into musical numbers by sound designer Isolde Freeth-Hale, who created a sheep synth for the catchy song: 'The Thing About Sheep'. 'Some of the best research I have ever done.' - Isolde Freeth-Hale.

Tour Details

Tue 23rd April, 7pm - Common Space, Bradford (£6 / 10). Purchase tickets.

Thu 25th April, 7:30pm - Rural Arts, Thirsk (£8 / £10) - 01845 526536. Purchase tickets.

Sat 27th April, 7pm - Hyde Park Book Club (£6 / £10). Purchase tickets.

Running time: 1 hour. No interval.

Age guide: 16+

CW: reference to non-consensual touch