DaDa Expands Leadership Team With New CEO And Operations Manager

DaDa, the Liverpool-based disability and Deaf arts organisation, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Haslam as Chief Executive Officer and Faye Christiansen as Operations Manager. These new roles mark a significant expansion of DaDa's leadership team, strengthening the organisation's capacity to build a resilient and sustainable future.

The appointments come at a landmark moment for DaDa, following its renewed confirmation as an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation in 2022 and the celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2025 with DaDaFest International 40 'Rage - A Quiet Riot'. Together, these milestones reflect DaDa's national impact, long-term vision, and continued commitment to advancing disability and Deaf-led arts practice.

Ben Haslam joins DaDa as CEO and Artistic Director, bringing an excellent track record in theatre making, accessible vocational education and training, academia, and advocacy for both disability and employment rights. His appointment signals DaDa's ambition to build on four decades of pioneering work while scaling its influence, partnerships, and advocacy for disabled and Deaf artists locally, nationally, and internationally. Ben said:

Alongside this, Faye Christiansen steps in as new Operations Manager, returning to DaDa after 15 years of widening her experience across the sector. Faye brings extensive experience in arts and inclusive practice. This role has been introduced to support DaDa's growing programme of activity and to ensure robust, people-centred systems that enable artists and staff to thrive.

Ben and Faye will be working alongside long-standing Executive Producer Rachel Rogers who leads on DaDa's creative programme and has helped the organisation to expand its funding profile over the last year, securing a future for its Young Ensemble project.

Together, these appointments represent further strategic investment in leadership that supports DaDa's values-led approach, ensuring the organisation is well-positioned to respond to future opportunities, sector challenges, and the evolving needs of its communities.

"The board is delighted to welcome new CEO and Artistic Director Ben Haslam and Operations Manager Faye Christiansen to the DaDa team. Under their leadership we look forward to a new period of growth and development, whilst continuing the excellent festival programming that DaDa is recognised for."

Speaking about the leadership expansion, Mandy Redvers-Rowe, Chair of DaDa's Board, emphasised the importance of strengthening senior capacity as the organisation enters its next chapter-building on its legacy and excellence, while embedding sustainability, access, and artistic excellence at every level.

With a renewed leadership structure in place, DaDa looks ahead with confidence, continuing its mission to challenge barriers, champion disabled and Deaf artists, and shape a more equitable cultural landscape.