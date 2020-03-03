Switchflicker Productions And Soho Theatre Announce The World Premiere Of David Hoyle's TEN COMMANDMENTS

Following his smash-hit Diamond, David Hoyle returns to Soho Theatre with the world première of Ten Commandments, combining his captivating stage performance with lacerating social commentary. Olivier award-winning Mark Whitelaw directs David Hoyle in this one man show. The production opens at Soho Theatre on 20 May and runs until 30 May, with previews from 19 May, before embarking on a national tour in autumn.

Rioting the wrongs of contemporary Britain, Ten Commandments promises to rebalance all the inequities and injustices that surround us.

In this light-hearted antidote to the rat-infested dystopia in which we currently find ourselves, fireball of the cabaret apocalypse, David returns the Garden of Eden to its natural state free from nuclear weapons, landfills and perpetual burning forests.

We welcome the congregation to liberate themselves and others in a thermonuclear explosion of love and also hope for what remains of the 21st century.

David Hoyle said today, "Ten Commandments is an affectionate romp through the rat-infested ruins of my life."

