Summer Season and Gala Performance Set For Michael Morpurgo's I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS

Award-winning storyteller Danyah Miller has announced a unique Gala Performance of her acclaimed production of I Believe in Unicorns, based on the story by the best-selling children's author Michael Morpurgo, to celebrate The Reading Agency's 21st birthday. As part of an exclusive audience experience, Michael will join Danyah on stage for a post-show talk at the Gala on Sunday 9 July at the Lyric Theatre, with all profits being donated to The Reading Agency.

Following on from the Gala, this new production of I Believe in Unicorns opens at the Apollo Theatre for a six-week summer season on 31 July, with previews from 27 July, and plays until 2 September.

Danyah Miller said: "I'm passionate about sharing stories with families because I've seen first-hand the positive effect stories have in our lives. I am thrilled to be bringing this magical show back to the West End in its 10th anniversary year, and to support the ground-breaking work of The Reading Agency with our Gala. We look forward to a new generation of children discovering this story for the first time."

Karen Napier MBE, Chief Executive of The Reading Agency, said: "It is really exciting to mark our 21st birthday with this performance of Danyah's enchanting show, and we are immensely grateful to the team for their generous donation of the proceeds. The Reading Agency works closely with public libraries to bring the power of reading to people and this inspiring adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's wonderful book celebrates everything that libraries do to support children's imaginations."

Michael Morpurgo added: "Danyah is one of the great storytellers in this country - she brings stories to life in the most enchanting way. See her in full flow on stage, and you never look away. She invites her audience to join her in the story, and seven years of age or seventy, we go with her."

I Believe in Unicorns is adapted for the stage by Danyah Miller and Dani Parr; performed by Danyah Miller; directed by Dani Parr; designed by KATE BUNCE with lighting by Will Evans; sound by Martin Thompson and projection by Arnim Friess

Bringing Morpurgo's treasured story to life, this interactive and enchanting show is set in a library full of books that hold more than stories within their pages.

I Believe in Unicorns tells the tale of the power of books, and the bravery of eight-year-old Tomas who hates reading and school. The young boy's world is turned upside down the day he meets the Unicorn Lady in his local library and embarks on a spellbinding journey...

The Gala performance of I Believe in Unicorns is a one-off event for families which includes a performance of the award-winning production, followed by a post-show talk with Michael Morpurgo who will join Danyah Miller on stage with other special guests.

In addition to a raffle on the day with prizes including a family ticket package at the Unicorn Theatre, tickets to Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands, tickets to The Old Vic's press night of A Christmas Carol and a Fortnum and Mason's hamper, young audience members can take part in a special book swap and bring along a favourite pre-loved children's book (for ages 6 upwards) to form part of the stage set. After the show, children will be invited to swap their book for another and choose a new story from the library to take home with them.

Premium ticket options for the Gala include:

£60 - Pre-Show Reception + Goodies Package

A pre-show reception including a glass of Fortnum and Mason's fizz for adults and ice cream for children, a family goody bag, complimentary programmes and a post-show Q&A with Michael Morpurgo and Danyah Miller.

£45 - Ticket + Bag of Goodies per family

A bag of goodies includes a complimentary programme, a hand-crafted The Secret Garden 'Story-in-a-Box' home experience and a post-show Q&A with Michael Morpurgo and Danyah Miller.

All profits for the Gala Performance are being donated to The Reading Agency to support the work of the national charity tackling life's big challenges through the proven power of reading.

Following the Gala, I Believe in Unicorns will take up residence at the neighbouring Apollo Theatre for six weeks through the summer. 2023 is the 10-year anniversary of the show which has been seen by over 80,000 people with performances at every scale, has had two previous runs in the West End and won an Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at the Brighton Festival.