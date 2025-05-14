Sudha Bhuchar Brings EVENING CONVERSATIONS to OSO Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically praised run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Soho Theatre, numerous other festival performances and an audio version release on Audible, acclaimed actor and writer, Sudha Bhuchar will bring her one woman show Evening Conversations to OSO Arts Centre this May.

Middle class, middle aged, multicultural mother of millennial sons, Sudha lives a ‘squeezed middle’ life in Wimbledon. As she navigates her career, family and returning to India as a NRI (Non-Resident Indian), she is prompted to investigate her own sense of home and place in the world. Inextricably shaped by Sudha’s cross-continental childhood, a far cry from her sons’ upbringing in leafy Wimbledon, Evening Conversations is warm hearted, humorous, and truthful storytelling.

Sudha invites her boys to ‘crack open a cold one’ and share their views on life. Will her dual heritage (Hindu/Indian and Muslim/Pakistani), fiercely British, mono-lingual sons see their background as a place of strength or an unwelcome inheritance? Shots are fired in the quick-fire exchanges between mother and sons, forcing Sudha to take stock.

Evening Conversations has wide intergenerational appeal and engages many diverse audiences.

Evening Conversations is dedicated to the late playwright/ director Philip Osment, Sudha’s friend and mentor

An award-winning actor/playwright, Sudha Bhuchar established BHUCHAR BOULEVARD, to produce heartfelt, memorable theatre for multiple and diverse audiences by holding up a mirror to our common humanity. Its inaugural show, Child of the Divide, about the Partition of India seen through the eyes of children, was shortlisted for the Eastern Eye, Arts & Cultural Award and won Best Stage Production at the Asian Media Awards, 2018. Sudha received the Tongues on Fire Flame award 2018 for her contribution to Stage andTelevision and in 2024 she was awarded an honorary doctorate in English Literature by the Royal Central school of Speech and Drama

Sudha’s evolving practice of capturing verbatim conversations as a journey into writing also informed the moving evocation of pandemic loss, love and resilience, Final Farewell, (Tara Theatre 2021). This reflective and collaborative audio promenade performance honouring the losses people have experienced during Covid premiered at Tara Theatre and has since played at Brighton Fringe, Queens Theatre Hornchurch and Greenwich and Docklands festival.

Sudha has worked professionally as an actor for four decades and appears as Jyoti Virdee in the BBC hit drama Virdee. Her other credits include Amazon Prime’s Expats, Riz Ahmed’s Oscar (‘Best Live Action’) winning short film. The Long Goodbye, directed by Aneil Karia and in Mogul Mowgli directed by Bassam Tariq. She also featured in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Ben Wheatley’s Happy New Year Colin Burstead, After Love by Aleem Khan and Into Dust by Orlando Von Einsiedel. She appeared on television in Rules of the Game (a BBC thriller about toxic work politics) and a short film, Trinity directed by Hetain Patel. Theatre credits include: The Village (Theatre Royal Stratford East, 2018) Lions and Tigers (Globe Theatre, 2017) and Khandan (Royal Court/Birmingham Rep, 2014). Sudha along with her colleague Kristine Landon-Smith, is the co-founder of the ground-breaking theatre company TAMASHA, and their landmark work includes the adaptation of Rohinton Mistry's novel, A Fine Balance & the award-winning musical Fourteen Songs Two Weddings and a Funeral. The duo received Eastern Eye’s ACTA award 2019 for their significant contribution to the Arts. Evening Conversations is part of a collection of work, written by Sudha Bhuchar and produced by her acclaimed theatre company Bhuchar Boulevard, that explores aspects of family life, friendship, transition, grief, identity, and connection. These intimate works include the Wellcome Collection/ Revoluton Arts commission, Touchstone Tales, an exploration of the theme of ‘touch’ with communities in Bury Park Luton and the forthcoming Artichoke Hearts, an adaptation of Sita Brahmachari’s award-winning debut ‘coming of age’ novel, with Tara Theatre.

