Storyhouse Will Hold Open Auditions For THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

Storyhouse, producers of the award winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre have unveiled plans to hold open auditions for their upcoming production, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The beloved classic will be brought to life this summer in a promenade piece at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, promising an immersive experience for audiences.

The Gangs of New York, Importance of Being Earnest and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will take place between 19 July – 1 September alongside Moonlight Flicks, stand up comedy, live music and murder mystery nights.

Auditions will take place 19 – 20 April with producers seeking to assemble a talented cast, of two female actors and one male actor to join a company of 5.

Roles up for grabs include the iconic characters of Glinda, Dorothy, and the cowardly Lion. As the production will unfold amidst the natural elements of Grosvenor Park, prospective actors must be comfortable performing outdoors regardless of weather conditions.

Applicants are encouraged to possess robust acapella singing abilities and exude high energy levels. Moreover, a talent for captivating storytelling tailored for young audiences and a genuine enjoyment of interacting with children are essential qualities sought after by the casting team. With up to four 45-minute shows per day, stamina is key for this demanding yet rewarding role.

A crucial requirement for applicants is residency within a 20-mile radius of Chester, ensuring accessibility to rehearsals and performances.

Helen Redcliffe, Head of Producing at Storyhouse said, "We've introduced open auditions to engage with a wider pool of local actors. Our goal is to discover actors who not only possess a passion for acting but also grasp the significance of storytelling, particularly for our younger audiences.

This initiative serves to provide opportunities for talented actors in our community who may lack representation or financial means to go to University or drama school. By offering open auditions, we strive to create a more inclusive platform where local talent can shine!

Auditions will take place at Studio by Storyhouse on Northgate Street, where each participant will have a 15-minute slot.

To secure an audition, interested actors must submit an email application along with a completed application form by 10 April.

To apply visit storyhouse.com