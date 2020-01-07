Storyhouse Languages Festival Returns To Celebrate Chester's Diverse Speaking Cultures

Storyhouse Languages will take place between 23 - 26 January and will welcome Chester's international community to come together to showcase their unique cultures and present events exploring the language we use around taboo subjects.

Korean Bingo, a food market, open mic night, panel discussions, workshops, performances, a quiz and an exhibition make up the 4-day programme.

Storyhouse will be transformed into a Korean culture hub with K-pop performances, Korean bingo and Korean fairy-tale storytelling. Plus, Chester's Japanese community will give a beguiling kimono demonstration and festival goers can attend a workshop on the ancient art-form of calligraphy. To celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rat Chester's Wah Lei Chinese Association join the line-up to perform an iconic Dragon Dance: Waking the Lion.

There are opportunities for participants to improve their public speaking and presenting skills as well as tap into their hidden charisma in a workshop led by member of award-winning podcast The Guilty Feminist, Jessica Regan. Regan will also present Open Mic Storytelling event, where contributors are invited to share their true story, poem or script in front of a live audience.

Lifestyle journalist and founder of the online magazine crunchytales.com, Michael Di Carlo will chair a panel discussion on the language of ageism. Plus, The Language School English in Chester will welcome international students to a social event giving the public a rare opportunity to practice their foreign language skills with a native speaker.



Social change organisation Same But Different will curate a panel discussion on the language of homelessness, exploring common misconceptions and stereotypes. The event will be programmed in partnership with a photography exhibition documenting Chester's homeless community.

The festival will also welcome members of Chester's Hungarian community as they share and read aloud their favourite folk tales. Join the group later in The Kitchen for music and a Csardas performance- a traditional Hungarian dance.

Alex Clifton, artistic director, Storyhouse said:

Chester is a diverse and creative community, with languages from across the world spoken in every corner of the borough. Storyhouse Languages will bring the community together to showcase and share their cultures.

The weekend will also present a Food Market to celebrate the international cuisines available in Chester including Italian, Brazilian, Syrian, Korean and Hungarian dishes.

Finally, Storyhouse's Young Leaders have programmed a special quiz night in the Garret Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now, to find out more and book visit storyhouse.com or call 01244 409 113





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You