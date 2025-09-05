Storyhouse Chester Seeks New Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storyhouse is looking for three new trustees to join its board and play a vital role in shaping the future of the much-loved Chester charity.

Being a trustee at Storyhouse offers the chance to support one of the UK’s most exciting cultural organisations — home to a theatre, library, cinema, festivals and community programmes that together welcome more than 850,000 visits every year.

Chair of the Board, David Watson, said: “At Storyhouse, we’re on the lookout for passionate, committed people to join our Board of Trustees. We’re especially keen to hear from those in our priority areas who are looking not only to give back but to gain from the experience too.

Join our talented trustees in helping to lead the strategic future of Storyhouse, working alongside a brilliant company at the cutting edge of creativity and storytelling.

It’s a true privilege to be Chair – the work is fulfilling, impactful and a chance to be part of something bigger. This is your opportunity to help shape our next exciting chapter.”

The charity is seeking new Trustees from a wide variety of backgrounds who can bring fresh perspectives, lived experiences, and specialist skills to its Board. No previous board experience is required and full training and support are provided. Storyhouse is particularly keen to hear from people under the age of 25, as well as those living or working in Chester who have strong local networks. Alongside this, the organisation is interested in candidates with knowledge or experience in areas such as commercial enterprises like food and beverage or retail; estates and operations including security, facilities management and capital projects; digital and technology innovation from AI to product development; and libraries and archives, whether through service management, heritage collections or archival presentation.

The scale and impact of Storyhouse is significant. In the last year alone, it supported more than 6,000 young people, created over 400 performances both indoors and outdoors and sold nearly 188,000 theatre tickets. Each month, more than 40 community groups use the building. Its Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is recognised as one of the country’s leading open-air theatres, attracting 28,000 visitors every summer.

Two informal drop-in sessions will be held on Saturday 13 September at Storyhouse in Hunter Street for anyone who would like to find out more about the role. The closing date for applications is 10am on Monday 29 September, with interviews taking place in October

For more information on becoming a trustee and to register to attend the drop in sessions, click the following link www.storyhouse.com/jobs/#join-the-board-of-trustees

For more details on Storyhouse and its activities visit www.storyhouse.com