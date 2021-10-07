Stockroom Stages Family Halloween Immersive Site Specific Event

Leading UK new writing theatre company, Stockroom, today announces a special Halloween event for all the family at its new headquarters in Finsbury Park, London.

On October 31st not all will be as it seems on Mayton Street N7. For on that day, number 38 will play host to the TWISTED TEA PARTY. Behind the door of this ordinary looking Victorian London terraced dwelling, magical mayhem and ghastly goings-on will be afoot, as the building is transformed into all one could hope for from a haunted house. Here, a hair-raising escape-room experience will be provided for children of all ages, with games, sweets, live performance and an array of things that go bump in the night.



Twisted Tea Party is created by Stockroom's staff of playwrights, who invite local children and their families to pay a visit to their HQ as part of their trick or treating this year to try their luck at rescuing the poor witches who have been trapped forever at this tea party like no other. Brave ghosts, monsters and other magical creatures who succeed in solving the puzzles will save the day, and the witches will set their spirits free and reward them with treats.

The banshee call is out and about and flying the night skies. So, come ... come and join the Grand High Witch, Lady Autumn, in the world of witchery to celebrate the Eve of All Hallows in all its gruesome glory.

Stockroom's Executive Director and Chief Ghoul, Martin Derbyshire says, "We are delighted to welcome children and brave grown-ups to our new home on Mayton Street for The Twisted Tea Party. Our writers have been busy cooking up this terrible treat for local families and we can't wait to see you there."

