Stephen Joseph Theatre to Host MEET FRED This March

A darkly funny and internationally acclaimed satire comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

A decade ago, a two-foot-tall puppet took on the world - and he's still fighting.

After touring 20+ countries and delighting thousands of audiences, Meet Fred will return to the UK for its 10th anniversary tour, visiting the SJT on 13 and 14 March. This darkly hilarious, critically acclaimed production follows Fred, a cloth puppet just trying to live an ordinary life – get a job, find love, be part of society. But with his Puppetry Living Allowance under threat, Fred's world spirals out of control. How do you hold on to independence when the system pulls the strings?

With biting wit, razor-sharp political satire, and moments of unexpected tenderness, Meet Fred is an unmissable comedy that has resonated with audiences across the globe. Created by award-winning inclusive theatre company Hijinx, the show features a stellar cast of performers with and without learning disabilities and/or autism, whose lived experiences bring depth and authenticity to Fred's struggle.

Celebrating 10 years of making audiences laugh, gasp, and rethink the world around them, Meet Fred is as urgent and relevant today as ever. Contains strong language and puppet nudity.

Meet Fred can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 March.