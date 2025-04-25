Stephen Fry in VOCALIZE Joins Sage & Jester's Summer Season Of Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New arts company Sage & Jester has announced a programme of events to run in conjunction with their groundbreaking immersive show, STOREHOUSE. Designed to spark critical conversations around misinformation, identity and digital truth, the season will feature partnerships with SXSW and Intelligence Squared and collaborations with renowned artists and creators, highlighting Sage & Jester’s growing role in shaping cultural conversations.

VOCALIZE (22nd May – 1st June), is a provocative new interactive installation, that will premiere at Hay Festival inviting audiences to confront one of the most urgent questions of our time: what happens when your voice is no longer your own? Visitors will step into a soundproof booth and enter the fictional world of the Vocalize Talent Agency, where they take part in an interactive voiceover training session led by Sir Stephen Fry’s AI clone. Guided by his vocal double, participants will record their own professional voice reel—until the experience takes an unexpected turn.

Sir Stephen Fry comments, VOCALIZE is a brilliant fusion of art and entertainment, revealing both the wonders and pitfalls of AI. As this technology shapes our future, it urges us to pause, reflect, and question: where are we heading and who gets to decide?



Produced by Indigo Storm and conceived by award-winning artists Francesca Panetta, Shehani Fernando, and Halsey Burgund—renowned for their work at the crossroads of storytelling, technology, and social impact—VOCALIZE invites audiences to engage directly with AI-driven voice cloning. Through its interactive format, the installation aims to spark critical thinking about how AI could impact everything from entertainment to misinformation.

The creators of VOCALIZE comment, We wanted audiences to feel what manipulation truly means. When the viewer becomes the protagonist, the boundary between truth and fabrication starts to dissolve—and that shift becomes deeply personal. As artists, we're drawn to exploring AI not only to unlock its creative potential, but also to confront the risks and ethical dilemmas it presents.

From 15th - 25th May Sage and Jester will unveil a captivating prelude to their upcoming show with an immersive pop-up experience across London. Offering a roaming portal into the unexpected—the Storehouse Truck will share the first tantalising glimpses of the production which debuts this June. Prepare for intrigue, illusion, and a world where reality bends at the edges, as the truck journeys through London’s most vibrant corners—including Southbank and Camden Market.

The Storehouse Truck will then find its home at SXSW London in Shoreditch for a week-long residency. Sage & Jester was proud to be announced last week as an official brand partner at SXSW's inaugural European event and a curated panel is due to be announced soon.

Founder of Sage & Jester Liana Patarkatsishvili comments, We're thrilled to partner with London's inaugural SXSW, a hub of creativity and innovation. As an impact-led arts organisation, Sage & Jester aims to uncover manipulation and misinformation. We're not just storytellers; we’re catalysts for a more informed society. Our values align perfectly with SXSW, and we're excited to reveal more about our debut production, STOREHOUSE, and upcoming events.

On Wednesday 30th April, a fast-paced new virtual gameshow CUT THE BS, will be hosted by Capital FM presenter and online creator Niall Gray. In this lively TikTok series, special guests will be challenged to see if they can spot lies, fakes or perhaps they are switched on to the world of misinformation. As online audiences call out media manipulation in real time, Sage & Jester aims to empower and educate viewers through this fun series. Known for his sharp wit, viral comedy sketches, and warm on-screen presence, Niall brings a unique blend of humour and credibility to the role, drawing on a career that spans national radio, primetime TV, and over 130 million views across social media.

As part of the wider programme, Critical Conversations a trio of live talks in partnership with Intelligence Squared will dig deeper into today’s most pressing misinformation themes. On 13th May, Tricks, Trolls, and LOLs: Comedy’s Crash Course in Spotting Lies sees BAFTA-nominated comedian Rachel Parris (Late Night Mash) unpack how humour can dismantle falsehoods and expose the absurdity of disinformation. On 19th May, Truth Hurts: From Conflict to Connection with author and extremism expert Dr Julia Ebner, will explore how polarised media is fuelling everyday division—and how to engage more constructively. Finally, on 20th May, S&J teams up with Intelligence Squared for How To Cure Your Algorithm, with Jamie Bartlett (The People Vs Tech) leading a vital discussion on digital manipulation and how to reclaim control of your online narrative.

Founded in 2024, Sage & Jester is an arts production company on a mission: to entertain and empower through bold, immersive, socially urgent work. From theatre to festivals, live talks to TikTok, Sage & Jester creates experiences that strive to get people thinking. Their debut production, STOREHOUSE, opens this June in a 9,000-square-metre underworld in London—an unmissable deep-dive into truth, power, and digital disinformation.

STOREHOUSE, a new immersive production set in a 9,000-square metre underworld, will run at the Deptford Storehouse from June 2025. It is a production that will blend art, technology and storytelling to spark critical thinking. This isn’t just entertainment; it is a call to action and will provide a catalyst for critical thinking about information consumption and its impact on society.

