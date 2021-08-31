Stage 65 And Community Workshops Resume At Wiltshire Creative

Wiltshire Creative today announce their extensive community workshops programme for Autumn/Winter, including the recommencement of Stage 65 for young people aged 21 and under. Stage 65, Wiltshire Creative's Youth Theatre, offers a space for young people throughout the district to harness their creativity, imagination and expression, whilst building concurrent networks of young creatives through active sessions and collaborative work. With six groups catering from academic Years 1 through to Year 12+, Stage 65 will offer ample opportunities for arts engagement throughout the Autumn term, including script reading sessions, audition workshops, music making sessions and pottery.

Also on offer at Wiltshire Creative for the Autumn season will be workshops to suit a wider range of ages, including fortnightly Mind the Gap sessions for older people to meet over coffee; Creative Collective sessions for over 21 offering informal spaces to discuss the creative arts; and Stand-Up Comedy Sessions for over 18s. In conjunction with Autumn exhibitions at Salisbury Arts Centre, Makers Tale and Linescapes, there will also be arts and crafts craft workshops with exhibition artists Alex Hoare and Hermione Thomson using a variety of mediums such as eco-resin and kiln formed glass.

Clare Threadgold, Youth Theatre Workshop Leader, said today, "We are hitting the ground running with our Youth Programme this Autumn. We are so excited to be welcoming back young people safely into our venues for a new term. We have something for every age, from Friday Under 5s, Youth Theatre to Play reading, and we are looking forward to recruiting new Young Ambassadors. We are so privileged to be able to regularly meet, work and implement young people's thoughts into the programme. In the words of our young people from their recent manifesto: 'Young people shouldn't be afraid to have aspirations that aren't solely considered academic'."

For more information on all upcoming workshops and Stage 65, please visit https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/take-part/.