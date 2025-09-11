St Helens Theatre Royal Unveils Full Cast For DICK WHITTINGTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regal Entertainments Ltd will present Dick Whittington - the first time in the company's 25-year history. The tale will run from Friday 28 November to Sunday 11 January 2026.

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has already been announced in the title role while the ever-popular Lewis Devine will play Idle Jack and Timothy Lucas, back by popular demand, is baddie King Rat.

And today it's revealed they will be joined by a fantastic cast of talented St Helens favourites including Chantelle Morgan as Alice Fitzwarren, Rachael Wood as Fairy Bow Bells, Jenna Sian O'Hara as Dick's cat Tommi and Richard Aucott who will play Felicity Fitzwarren.

The show is also set to feature incredible new, West End-inspired 3D technology which will take theatregoers young and old on an exhilarating underwater journey.

There are adventures aplenty when poor-but-ambitious young Dick Whittington leaves his Merseyside home to travel to London, where he's heard the streets are paved with gold, accompanied only by his loyal cat Tommi.

There in the big city he is befriended by a magical fairy, falls for Alice the beautiful daughter of big-hearted businesswoman Felicity Fitzwarren, and does battle with the villainous King Rat. Will our hero find his fortune and live happily ever after with his true love? Or will the dastardly King Rat and his gang succeed in foiling his dreams?

Matthew Wolfenden makes his St Helens Theatre Royal debut in the title role. Matthew is best known for his iconic and long-running portrayal of David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, a role that has captured the hearts of audiences from 2006 to 2024. As the charming shopkeeper David became one of the show's most beloved characters, earning Matthew multiple nominations for Best Actor, Funniest Male and Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards, British Soap Awards and TV Choice Awards among others.

His other television credits include The Good Ship Murder, Hollyoaks and Courtroom.

Matthew's stage credits include Sex, Chips and Rock ‘n' Roll at Manchester's Royal Exchange, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (National Theatre), Godspell (Square Chapel Theatre) and a national tour of Saturday Night Fever. Most recently he has starred as Buddy in the hit musical comedy Elf at London's Dominion Theatre.

Lewis Devine plays Idle Jack. Lewis is no stranger to St Helens' audiences as the theatre's much-loved resident comic. He played Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs last Christmas, while his other roles for Regal Entertainments include Silly Billy in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, French Frank in Beauty and the Beast, Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella.

Coming from a talented performing family, Lewis won the first ever Kids Stars in Their Eyes as Donny Osmond and is part of a comedy show band called Schooner with dad Terry. Away from the stage he runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry.

Timothy Lucas is King Rat. Liverpool Theatre School trained singer and actor Tim makes a welcome return to St Helens after appearing most recently as the Genie in Aladdin. His other work for Regal Entertainments includes appearances in Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk. His performance as baddie Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Regal Entertainments at the Epstein Theatre saw him shortlisted for a National Panto Award.

Further theatre credits include Sammy in the UK tour of Blood Brothers, Legally Blonde, Cilla the Musical, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Shakespeare North Playhouse's production of Love's Labour's Lost.

Meanwhile Chantelle Morgan is Alice Fitzwarren. Chantelle shone as Snow White at St Helens last Christmas, appearing alongside superstar Maureen Nolan and Corrie' Emrhys Cooper after beating 150 other hopefuls to the role in open auditions. She returned to the theatre in February to star as Fairy Rose in Beauty and the Beast and will play Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz during the October half term.

Chantelle trained in musical theatre at the Urdang and Emil Dale Academy and had been very fortunate to share the stage with some very well-known artists including Welsh star Luke Evans on BBC's Luke Evans Show Time. Other stage credits include Robin Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Bring It On: The Musical and Sister Act. She also performed alongside Gareth Malone at the opening of Soho House.

Rachael Wood will appear as Fairy Bow Bells. LIPA-trained actor and singing teacher Rachael's previous roles for Regal Entertainments include the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty and Madam Botox in Beauty and the Beast.

Her other stage credits include Mam, I'm ‘Ere! at Liverpool's Royal Court, The Chaplin Story, Tonight's the Night, and the title role in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

Tommi the cat is played by Jenna Sian O'Hara. Jenna is also no stranger to St Helens audiences. She most recently appeared as Sue in Rita, Sue and Bob Too both at the theatre and on a national tour, while previously she played Fairy Mary in Jack and the Beanstalk, Baby Bear and an aerial performer in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Emily in The Salon, the Sequel! This month she is in Regal Entertainment's new production of Night Collar.

Her other stage appearances include Titania in Electric Dreams at Shakespeare North Playhouse, Sarah in The Salon (Epstein Theatre), Pearl in RuneSical (Edinburgh Fringe Theatre), Isa in Between the Acts (rehearsed reading, Liverpool Everyman), Winnie in Beyond the Pier and Melanie in Lost Boys (both Unity Theatre)

And Richard Aucott is Felicity Fitzwarren. A much-loved and experience Dame, Richard's many panto credits at St Helens Theatre Royal include Queen Hermione and Nanny Nora in Sleeping Beauty, Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington and Widow Twankey in Aladdin, an Ugly Sister in Cinderella, Nurse Nelly in Snow White and Potty Polly in Beauty and the Beast.

Other theatre credits include Mr Woodhouse and Mr Elton in Emma, Flute in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Malvolio in Twelfth Night.

Dick Whittington is written by David Phipps Davis and will be directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Danielle. Musical director is Steve Power.

St Helens theatre manager and panto director Chantelle Joseph says: “We've got a wonderful cast ready to tell a brilliant tale – or should that be tail? – at St Helens this Christmas. Many of them will already be familiar to our audience, and I know they're all excited to get on to the Theatre Royal stage and entertain panto fans across the whole festive season.

“I'm also excited to present Regal Entertainments' first ever Dick Whittington in a quarter of a century of panto productions. It's a great story with some very colourful characters and I can guarantee theatregoers of all ages a terrific time.”