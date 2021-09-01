St Helens Theatre Royal Announces Autumn Season Programme

St Helens Theatre Royal has unveiled its full Autumn season of shows, revealing a packed programme of great events running between now until Christmas.

The theatre has now reopened its doors to audiences, and there's non-stop entertainment promised across the next four months.

Music, drama, comedy and family fun combine to make it an Autumn feast of live performances with something to tickle everyone's tastebuds.

Shows include major household names, iconic music stars, some of the world's top tribute acts, as well as two showstopping pantomimes from St Helens Theatre Royal's Regal Entertainments team.

Since reopening, St Helens' audiences have already enjoyed live shows including Treasure Island starring EastEnders' actor Todd Carty, hilarious Geordie Sarah Millican with her new Bobby Dazzler live stand-up show, and the fabulous We Love Little Mix tribute show.

St Helens Theatre Royal has been granted the use of the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

The season continues next week with Here Come The Girls on Thursday 9 September, promising no fewer than 11 great tribute acts in one incredible evening. Celebrate the music of icons like Blondie, Madonna, Cher, Adele and Lady Gaga plus the irresistible pop of Bananarama.

All Above Board arrives on Tuesday 14 September. This new farce penned by actor Nigel Planer (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Death in Paradise) centres on an unlikely bunch of modern day do-gooders and is a riot of mistaken identities and disastrous decisions.

The writers of Hormonal Housewives bring a new show to the stage in September with new musical comedy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun on Friday 17 September. Packed with favourite night out anthems, the show also has an unmissable cast including Maureen Nolan, Niki Evans, Stephanie Dooley, and Olivier Award winner Leanne Jones.

One of the great screen legends is recalled in The Doris Day Story Que Sera Sera on Thursday 23 September. The show comes from the producer and director of the award-winning Eva Cassidy Story, and features impeccable vocals, a live swing band and video projection.

Bye Bye Baby is a tribute to the hit musical Jersey Boys and the iconic hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Packed with roof-raising vocals, stylish choreography, and more than 30 timeless tunes, the show is on Friday 24 September.

Another Frankie makes a date with St Helens Theatre Royal on Saturday 25 September - comedian Frankie Allen. Described as "the UK's most feared comedian", he'll be joined by host Will Cranny with support from James Kilvington.

There's a fab night of powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies, and iconic melodies on Sunday 26 September courtesy of The Upbeat Beatles. And if you're not ready to twist and shout when you sit down, you're guaranteed to be on your feet long before it's time to get back to where you belong.

American R 'n' B legends and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Drifters appear on Wednesday 29 September, performing massive hits including Saturday Night At The Movies, Stand By Me, and Under the Boardwalk.

Forbidden Nights on Thursday 30 September invites audiences to abandon their inhibitions and enjoy an evening in the company of talented acrobats, fire eaters, singers, aerial artists, and big top performers in one exhilarating sexy circus.

October gets off to an All Singing All Swinging start when singer, actor, and dazzling ice skater Liverpool-born entertainer Ray Quinn celebrates the incredible music of the Rat Pack. Enjoy an evening of iconic songs on Saturday 2 October made famous by legends including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Meanwhile the UK's number one Ariana Grande tribute show returns to St Helens on Sunday 3 October. Crowd pleaser The Best of Ariana promises an evening of the superstar singer's greatest hits for all the family to enjoy.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Belinda Davids presents acclaimed stage show The Greatest Love of All on Wednesday 6 October, celebrating the late legendary Whitney Houston in a theatrical extravaganza complete with backing vocalists, a live band, and dancers.

There's a chance to Thank Abba for the Music on Friday 8 October in a two-hour theatre spectacular that captures the essence of Sweden's superstars, featuring their greatest hit songs - and those satin flares.

Four fabulous fairytale princesses become singing stars in Pop Princesses on Sunday 10 October. Expect a soundtrack of top pop hits from stars including Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Jojo Siwa.

Hollywood icons, mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli take centre stage on Wednesday 13 October for the Judy & Liza Musical 10th Anniversary Tour. West End stars Emma Dears and Helen Sheals deliver the duo's best-known songs with uncanny resemblance.

Illegal Eagles, the world's official number one tribute to the legendary rock band, land on Thursday 14 November.

While the following day, Rob Lambertini presents A Celebration of the Songs of George Michael on Friday 15 October. Rob started his career celebrating the man and the music when he emerged from the dry ice to appear as George Michael on smash-hit television show Stars In Their Eyes.

The Best Of Queen takes over the auditorium on Saturday 16 October with its Break Free Tour, packed with all those favourite Queen anthems and the showmanship you'd expect from a tribute to the UK's greatest rock band.

Regal Entertainments presents Jack And The Beanstalk during the Autumn half-term break. The panto was a smash-hit online earlier this year and now there's a chance to see Fleshcreep and company in the flash. Audiences are invited along between Tuesday 21 October and Sunday 31 October.

Liverpool Legends revisits the Spirit Of Istanbul on Wednesday 3 November. This ultimate evening for fans of The Reds' features a trio of stars - Luis Garcia, John Arne Riise, and Vladimir Smicer - who all played in the historic Champions League Final in Istanbul in 2005.

The red theme continues on Thursday 4 November with Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute To Moulin Rouge. The cast is headed by Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, and also features a host of West End performers who will deliver all the best-known songs from the film along with favourites from The Greatest Showman and other musicals.

Expect a dancing spectacular with Strictly professionals and ballroom boys Ian Waite And Vincent Simone with Act Two. The dancers return on Friday 5 November after their successful 2019 tour.

Warm up the vocal cords and join in for Sing-A-Long The Greatest Showman on Sunday 14 November.

We Three Kings Of Rock 'N' Roll on Thursday 18 November sees West End artists Darren Page, Marc Robinson and Steve Halliday delivering their own superstar performances as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Elvis Presley.

Enter a magical world of myths and legends with Dragons And Mythical Beasts on Monday 22 November and Tuesday 23 November. This fantastical new family show comes from the creators of Dinosaur World Live.

Clinton Baptiste Goes Stratospheric on Wednesday 24 November - join the comedian on his journey from Bolton to Vegas to the stars.

They won first prize in the National Tribute Music Awards, and now St Helens' audiences have the chance to see Ultimate Coldplay for themselves on Thursday 25 November. The band are joined by DJ Wink.

St Helens' finest Johnny Vegas pays a visit to St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday 26 November for a night of guaranteed fun and laughter with Johnny Vegas And Friends. Not to be missed.

Northern Live on Saturday 27 November celebrates the best music in the Northern Soul scene with an 11-piece band and four singers performing more than 30 original hits including Gloria Jones' Tainted Love, Dobie Grey's Out On The Floor, and Frank Wilson classic Do I Love You - Indeed I Do.

Dig out the denim and crank up the volume on Wednesday 1 December for The Bon Jovi Experience.

The St Helens Christmas panto completes the Autumn season. Audiences are invited to join Goldilocks And The Three Bears in a big top adventure packed with family fun between Friday 10 December 2021 and Sunday 9 January 2022. Hollyoaks actor David Tag acts as the Ringmaster with an exciting cast of talented performers.

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.