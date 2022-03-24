St Albans Roman Theatre Festival Opens May 24

OVO's production of 'A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM' here opens the festival on May 24th at 7.30pm; The Dream runs to June 11th and is co-directed by Adam Nichols and Matt Strachan.

OVO's musical adaptation of The Dream will transport audiences to the glittering, hustling, hip-swivelling age of classic disco!

In the beige 1970s in a down-at-heel working men's club in northern England, pot washer Nick Bottom dreams of a music career. Meanwhile, Mia, Helen, Dean and Andy are snogging, drinking, fighting, and arguing, much to the disapproval of their parents.

Until... a mystical figure appears and they're all transported to a dream world where an enchanted palace offers games of music, dreams, and fantasy. But will Nick find his voice, and will the lovers find a partner before the music stops?

This hugely entertaining, musical re-mix of Shakespeare's evergreen romantic comedy features some of the best dance music ever produced, from the likes of Gloria Gaynor, Bee Gees, Donna Summer, The Jacksons and many more, played by a live band under the stars.

It follows OVO's long line of critically acclaimed and award winning musical Shakespeares including the 80s rock-fest Merry Wives of Windsor, and As You Like It set in the summer of love.

Adam Nichols, Artistic Director of OVO: "We're all set for our longest ever residency at the Roman Theatre for three months this summer with a fabulous programme of entertainment that offers something for everyone, whether they're regular visitors or first timers to our beautiful venue. OVO will be staging three big shows: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Little Women.

We're also delighted to be welcoming back Charles Court Opera for another rip-roaring evening of Gilbert & Sullivan, and The Pantaloons whose re-telling of the classics are always audience favourites.

"We'll have children's shows including an adaptation of the classic picture-book and favourite bedtime story The Kiss That Missed and Twisted Tales, a new play by Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories. And there's live music including the legendary jazz saxophonist, Alan Barnes and his Octet."

Facilities at the Roman Theatre have been further upgraded and enhanced for the 2022 festival to ensure audiences of all ages can comfortably and safely enjoy the huge array of entertainment on offer at the festival.