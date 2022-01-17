Spring Season At Manchester's Z-Arts Announced

This spring, Z-arts is set to welcome back Manchester families to enjoy the magic of theatre with dinosaurs, gingerbread men and mysterious eggs all on the programme.

Stan, a playful new story for children aged 7+, launches the spring season on 10 February 2022. Celebrating the joy of communication and the positive force of friendship and featuring some awesome animated dinosaurs, it is performed in English and BSL.

Why not take children aged 3+ on an adventure to meet the bravest biscuit of all times, The Gingerbread Man? Stuff and Nonsense apply their usual brilliance with a mix of puppetry, live action, great music, humour and a stunning staging of this well-loved classic tale.

Could your small sleuth help Scribble and Clipboard investigate a mysterious egg in Curious Investigators, a cracking adventure suitable for children aged 3-7 which was created in collaboration with engineering experts from Lancaster University?

Or join hedgehog and tortoise in the search for friendship in The Hug, a puppet performance based on the heart-warming book by Eoin McLaughlin (for 2-8s).

Later in the season, families will also get the chance to meet Josephine (recommended for children aged 8+), an iconic little girl from Missouri who became a dancer, actor, activist, campaigner, spy, and mother and get stuck in with Squidge, an interactive experience that will delight and tickle the senses of children aged 3-8.

If you've missed going to music shows over lockdown, we have a special treat for you. Mmm Ahh Whoosh! is a brand-new gig for 0-5-year-olds, which combines music and animation to celebrate the wondrous world of children's language.

A number of shows will be socially distanced.

The Z-access Family Fun Day is also returning in March, a day of joy-filled creativity in a safe and welcoming environment for families with disabilities and additional requirements.

Alongside the theatre programme, Bright Sparks classes are also back on. From drama, yoga and art to dance and music, Z-arts offers many ways for little ones to get creative and fire up their bodies and minds.

The venue is also planning a whole host of special events for the family, including Chinese New Year, Mother Language Day, International Women's Day, Z-Earth Day & International Dance Day.

And there's still a chance to visit the Tiger for tea. Explore the works of popular children's author Judith Kerr in an incredible immersive exhibition which encourages play and exploration. The Tiger Who Came To Tea finishes its successful run in February 2022, so book now!

Zoe Pickering, head of programming, Z-arts said: "We have a jam-packed brilliant season of work that I am so excited to share with our families.

"Kicking us off is a Z-arts commission 'Stan' by the brilliant Art with Heart. And make sure you catch Tiger before he packs his bag and heads home!"

Book a show or find out more about the spring programme here. Or explore the Bright Sparks programme here.

Z-arts is at 335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA T: 0161 226 1912