Southwark Playhouse Announces Full Programme For SWK Fest
From 5-17 July 2021, the theatre will host a different show each night in the socially distanced Little space with tickets on-sale now.
Southwark Playhouse announces full line-up for SWK Fest, a two week festival of theatre that missed out on being staged last year.
SWK Fest
Monday, 5 July to Saturday, 17 July 2021
The full schedule of plays and dates is:
Ellipsis by Isabelle Farah - Monday, 5 July
Explroing how to deal with grief, be authentic, and still be funny when all you're feeling is all-consuming sadness.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/ellipsis/
Set against the backdrop of the criminalization of abortion that was a reality in Ireland just three years ago, Exile examines the idea of home and identity and the choices that have to be made when the two collide.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/exile/
LOVE (Watching Madness) by Isabelle Kabban Wednesday, 7 July
An autobiographical one-woman celebration of mums, daughters and the relentless journey of caring for someone who can't always show that they care for you.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/love-watching-madness/
A one-woman musical exploring an invisible chronic illness which questions how far we've really come since the Freudian days of medical misogyny.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/chronic/
Set at a hectic Indian wedding it follows Naira, a mixed-race girl, deemed too white to be Indian and too brown to be English - and her relationship with her grandmother.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/my-grandmas-a-walrus/
A darkly funny exploration of toxic friendships, it looks at what happens when the cameras are turned off on Denny and Dinny, two of the best-loved characters on children's television.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/felt/ Words Without Consent by Ellen Paterson and Katie Rice - Tuesday, 13 July
A verbatim play telling two stories using words spoken by prominent figures and everyday women, it reveals how the words of politicians directly impact us all.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/words-without-consent/ Fake News by Osman Baig - Wednesday, 14 July
This is the story of a budding young journalist who lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news organization. There, he stumbles on an earth-shattering story and decides to click publish.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/fake-news/ Badgers Can't Be Friends by Joe Skelton - Thursday, 15 July.
When a headteacher forces Mr Dennis to distance himself from a friendless, lonely pupil, he hits back at the failing education system but his actions create unimaginable consequences for himself, his partner, his pupils and their parents.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/badgers-cant-be-friends/ The Graham Show: Extra Graham by Adam Rhys-Davies - Friday, 16 July
Full of sassy diva hits and some questionable dancing, it follows an evening with the man himself as he recounts his "glittering" experiences of the world of show business.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/the-graham-show-extra-graham/ This is a Love Song by Mark Fenton - Saturday, 17 July
Two lonely people meet on a bare stage. They have some candlelit drinks, a drunken dance, and a sunrise kiss. Then, the announcement is made. The world will end in six weeks.
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/this-is-a-love-song/