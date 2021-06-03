Southwark Playhouse Announces Full Programme For SWK Fest

Southwark Playhouse announces full line-up for SWK Fest, a two week festival of theatre that missed out on being staged last year.

From 5-17 July 2021, the theatre will host a different show each night in the socially distanced Little space with tickets on-sale now



SWK Fest



Monday, 5 July to Saturday, 17 July 2021

The full schedule of plays and dates is:



Ellipsis by Isabelle Farah - Monday, 5 July

Explroing how to deal with grief, be authentic, and still be funny when all you're feeling is all-consuming sadness.

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/ellipsis/

Exile by Niamh Denyer - Tuesday, 6 July

Set against the backdrop of the criminalization of abortion that was a reality in Ireland just three years ago, Exile examines the idea of home and identity and the choices that have to be made when the two collide.

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/exile/



LOVE (Watching Madness) by Isabelle Kabban Wednesday, 7 July

An autobiographical one-woman celebration of mums, daughters and the relentless journey of caring for someone who can't always show that they care for you.

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/love-watching-madness/

Chronic by Catherine Bensley and Stuart Foulston - Friday, 9 July

A one-woman musical exploring an invisible chronic illness which questions how far we've really come since the Freudian days of medical misogyny.

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/chronic/

My Grandma's a Walrus by Genevieve Sabherwal - Saturday, 10 July

Set at a hectic Indian wedding it follows Naira, a mixed-race girl, deemed too white to be Indian and too brown to be English - and her relationship with her grandmother.

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/my-grandmas-a-walrus/

FELT (Work in Progress) by Pip Williams Monday, 12 JulyA darkly funny exploration of toxic friendships, it looks at what happens when the cameras are turned off on Denny and Dinny, two of the best-loved characters on children's television.

Words Without Consent by Ellen Paterson and Katie Rice - Tuesday, 13 JulyA verbatim play telling two stories using words spoken by prominent figures and everyday women, it reveals how the words of politicians directly impact us all.

Fake News by Osman Baig - Wednesday, 14 JulyThis is the story of a budding young journalist who lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news organization. There, he stumbles on an earth-shattering story and decides to click publish.

Badgers Can't Be Friends by Joe Skelton - Thursday, 15 July.When a headteacher forces Mr Dennis to distance himself from a friendless, lonely pupil, he hits back at the failing education system but his actions create unimaginable consequences for himself, his partner, his pupils and their parents.

The Graham Show: Extra Graham by Adam Rhys-Davies - Friday, 16 JulyFull of sassy diva hits and some questionable dancing, it follows an evening with the man himself as he recounts his "glittering" experiences of the world of show business.

This is a Love Song by Mark Fenton - Saturday, 17 JulyTwo lonely people meet on a bare stage. They have some candlelit drinks, a drunken dance, and a sunrise kiss. Then, the announcement is made. The world will end in six weeks.