Slapstick Picnic Will Tour THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST This Summer

This summer, brand new outdoor theatre company Slapstick Picnic will embark on their first UK tour with a mischievous reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest. Ripping up the recipe book and dishing out a hectic, two-actor production of Oscar Wilde's classic play, audiences will be invited to tuck into a picnic and join in the silliness at outdoor venues. Prepare to witness the impossible - the entirety of Oscar Wilde's classic play of manners, affairs and handbags being performed by just two rather dashing entertainers with a little help from their hapless Stage Manager. They've no time for the twee tea-time titters - they want you guffawing with your gran and spitting out your sauvignon on your sister..

Director Nel Crouch said, "The show is 90 minutes of pure unadulterated fun. And after the year we've all had, what more could you want? So come and join us in our celebration of silliness this summer. But a word of warning: arm yourself with a glass of chardonnay, a cucumber sandwich and prepare yourself for a Wild(e) romp!"

Slapstick Picnic comes to you from the mad minds that created the award winning touring company, The HandleBards. The HandleBards' all-female troupe are currently touring the UK with Macbeth (until 19th September). The company shares actors and creatives with The HandleBards including theatre director Nel Crouch (RSC, Young Vic) and Connie Watson (New Old Friends) using their experience of outdoor theatre and adapting Shakespeare to produce this classic tale with an untraditional twist.

Cast:

Lucy Green as Algernon Moncrieff, Gwendolen Fairfax, Miss Prism and Lady Bracknell

William Ross-Fawcett as Jack Worthing, Cecily Cardew and Lady Bracknell

And featuring Charlotte Driessler as the Stage Manager

The production runs 26 June - 10 September. Tickets from https://www.slapstickpicnic.com/tickets