Sketch Duo Grubby Little Mitts to Launch UK Tour in March

Following their hugely successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and return to the prestigious Soho Theatre, award-winning sketch du0 Grubby Little Mitts are back on tour!

Rosie Nicholls said ‘Touring Hello Hi has been on our bucket list since we came home from Edinburgh in 2023, but we couldn't begin to think about it until we solved the biggest logistical problem - how are we transporting litres of fresh piss around the country? Once we figured that out (old milk bottles), we were good to go.'

Traverse the perils of employment, friendship and love; be dazzled with ear splitting music; try not to be sick if you see too much flesh. At once slapstick, sitcom and surreal, the normal rules of engagement do not apply in this biting hour of sketch at breakneck speed.

Grubby Little Mitts: Hello, Hi amplifies the normal to chaotic extremes, using absurdism to point the finger at the every day. From asking out a crush to dealing with an anxiety dream, the signature surrealist style is embellished with rapid dialogue, musical interludes and an aggressively red aesthetic screaming from handmade props. Journey to the post office like never before; stroll by the bread stand at the Safe Breads Expo; meet a poor innocent avian embroiled in saving the world with his unique talents.

Grubby Little Mitts: Hello, Hi is written and performed by Rosie Nicholls (NewsRevue) and Sullivan Brown (No Rolls Barred). The pair are directed by Jon Gracey (Werewolf: Live, The Beta Males). This show marks their second outing as a sketch comedy duo after meeting at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Rosie and Sullivan have accrued a loyal fan-base through their regular appearance on the popular YouTube channel No Rolls Barred (280K subscribers). Their Edinburgh Fringe debut won The Amused Moose Award for Best Sketch Show and subsequently toured the UK. Regulars at comedy festivals all over the country, Grubby Little Mitts also run sketch new material compilation night Sketch Book at the Rosemary Branch Theatre in London.

GRUBBY LITTLE MITTS: HELLO, HI - UK TOUR DATES

Sunday 24th March - Britannia Panopticon, Glasgow (as part of Glasgow Comedy Festival) - Tickets

Monday 25th March - The Stand, Newcastle - Tickets

Tuesday 26th March - Sheffield Theatre Deli - On sale soon

Thursday 28th March - The Place, Bedford - Tickets

Friday 29th March - Norwich Theatre Royal (Studio 2) - Tickets

Saturday 30th March - Town and Gown, Cambridge - Tickets

Sunday 31st March - Phoenix Arts, London - On sale soon

Tuesday 2nd April - King's Arms, Manchester - Tickets