Sir Michael Parkinson Will Be Heading to the Parr Hall Stage in February

Sir Michael Parkinson, best-known for his television talk show Parkinson, will be taking to the Parr Hall stage next month to regale audiences with tales from his illustrious career.

Joining him on stage is son and television producer Mike, who will take his father through his life and career with the help of some classic clips from the Parkinson archive.

Sir Michael said: "It's the story of how I made it out of a pit village to the top of those famous stairs with all the highs and lows along the way."

During his remarkable career, the broadcaster and talk show host has interviewed some of the most prominent figures of the 20th and 21st centuries, from Muhammad Ali and Lauren Bacall to Sir David Attenborough, Sir Michael Caine, Madonna and more.

Coming to Parr Hall on Friday 14 February, this is the ideal way to relive the show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Tickets on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





