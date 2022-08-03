Shipwreck Productions Presents LATE NIGHT FISH 

Following their initial success at the Worcestershire Theatre Festival 2020 and 2021, Shipwreck Productions will present, for the first time professionally, their debut, award-winning, two-hander, one act, tragicomedy 'Late Night Fish'.

Michael and Tony are in the "Waste Management Business". They've been asked to dispose of a large "package" in a nearby lake with no questions asked. Join us on a tale of missing boats, existential questions, and gangster films as we take you on a trip into the average day of a "Union Representative".

Inspired by Harold Pinter's 'The Dumb Waiter', Winner of the Worcestershire Theatre Festival 2020 and 2021 and recipient of the Geoffrey Whitworth Trophy for New Writing 2020, 'Late Night Fish' follows gangsters extraordinaire, Michael and Tony, as they are tasked with disposing a dead body in a nearby lake resulting in both hilarious and menacing results.

Winner of The Peter Mellor Trophy for Best Original Piece 2020 & 2021; The Lionel Edward Tyrell Trophy for Best Actor 2020, Nominated 2021; The David Edkins Trophy for Best Play 2020 & 2021; Overall Winner of the Worcestershire Theatre Festival 2020 & 2021; Winner of the Geoffrey Whitworth Competition and recipient of the Geoffrey Whitworth Trophy 2020; Winner of the Martin Smith Trophy for Best Director 2021, Nominated 2020; Winner of the Nel Tyrell Trophy for Best Set 2021, Nominated 2020; Nominated for Bishampton Barnstormers Anniversary Trophy for Best Comedy 2021; Contestant at the All-Winners Festival as a part of Coventry City of Culture 2021; Winner of the Sir Derek Jacobi Playwriting Award,