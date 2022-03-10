Sheffield Theatres Announces Elin Schofield as Third Director for ROCK/PAPER/SCISSORS

Sheffield Theatres today announced the third director of the trilogy of new plays, Rock/Paper/Scissors by Chris Bush. Elin Schofield joins the previously announced Robert Hastie (Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres) and Anthony Lau (RTYDS Associate Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres) in the creative team: Elin will co-direct the trilogy alongside Robert and Anthony across the theatres' three spaces. Elin was a member of the inaugural cohort of The Bank, Sheffield Theatres artist development programme, in 2019 and has since directed Screwdriver at Sheffield Theatres' Together Season Festival in 2021.

Also announced are the set and costume designers of all three plays: Janet Bird (Paper in the Lyceum Theatre), Natasha Jenkins (Scissors in the Studio Theatre) and Ben Stones (Rock in the Crucible Theatre). Janet Bird returns having designed Guys and Dolls, but this will be her first design of the Lyceum theatre. Natasha Jenkins makes her design debut at Sheffield Theatres. Ben Stones also returns to Sheffield Theatres having designed Standing at the Sky's Edge and most recently She Loves Me.



Rock/Paper/Scissors are three new plays by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge). The centrepiece of Sheffield Theatres' 50th Anniversary celebrations, the plays will see all three Sheffield spaces - The Crucible, Studio and Lyceum theatres - unite to stage Chris Bush's new trilogy of plays. Three interlinked but standalone plays will tell the story of Sheffield's oldest scissor manufacturer and the three generations feuding over what happens to the factory site. In a theatrical first, the same cast perform in the Crucible, Lyceum and Studio simultaneously, dashing between scenes, when a character exits one stage, they arrive on another.

Rock/Paper/Scissors runs at Sheffield Theatres from Thursday 16 June - Saturday 2 July 2022. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Accessible performances are available.