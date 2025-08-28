Sheena Wrigley Appointed as Royal Exchange Theatre's Executive Director / Co-CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Exchange Theatre has announced that Sheena Wrigley has been appointed as its new Executive Director/Co-CEO and will join the Theatre full-time in 2026 from her current role as Executive Director at Factory International. Wrigley will begin her tenure as the theatre begins its 50th anniversary year in 2026 and launches A HOMECOMING, Cartmell's first season of work for the theatre next month.

Royal Exchange Theatre Artistic Director / Co-CEO, Selina Cartmell said: "I am delighted to be working alongside Sheena as we lead the Royal Exchange into its next chapter. Sheena is a respected and accomplished leader whose impressive track record speaks for itself. I can't think of a better partner to help guide the future of this remarkable theatre. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, I'm excited for the journey that Sheena and I will take together to shape this important new phase in our history."

Sheena Wrigley is an exceptional cultural leader with a wealth of leadership experience in the arts and culture sector. Originally from Manchester her career in the arts has been wide and varied including many high-profile leadership roles. From 2017 she was the Director of the Palace Theatre & Opera House, Manchester, part of the Ambassador's Theatre Group. Previous roles have included eight years as Chief Executive of West Yorkshire Playhouse (now Leeds Playhouse), Executive Director of HOME where she played a leading role in the successful opening of the new venue and Head of Theatres, Arts & Festivals for Bradford District, leading the city's arts strategy and major venues and its annual festival and events programme.

Rebecca Ball, Area Director North, Arts Council England said:“We‘re delighted to hear that Sheena Wrigley will be joining The Royal Exchange as Executive Director and Co-CEO in 2026. She brings extensive experience in leadership roles in theatres across the country and most recently at Factory International. We look forward to seeing what Sheena and Selina have planned as the theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.”

This new and exciting creative partnership of Sheena Wrigley and Selina Cartmell cements the Exchange's commitment to developing world-leading theatre that is ambitious in ideas, form and scale, and marks an exciting new chapter for the theatre locally, nationally and internationally.

Sheena Wrigley comments: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Royal Exchange and very excited to be working alongside Selina Cartmell to lead this next stage of the Exchange's journey.

As a young person growing up in Manchester, I was inspired by the radical intimacy of this theatre's extraordinary auditorium. The Exchange, for many like me, was the beacon that sparked the possibilities of a career in the arts. It is a huge privilege to be part of shaping a new Exchange with Selina as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, ensuring this nationally significant theatre strengthens its place at the heart of contemporary Manchester while building on its brilliant past."