Shakespeare Will Come to Life In Regent's Park With Damian Lewis, Tony Robinson, Olivia Williams, and More

On Sunday 25th May Allie Esiri will be joined by a star-studded cast of award winning theatre and film actors including Damian Lewis (Homeland), Tony Robinson (Blackadder), Olivia Williams (The Crown), James Phoon (Bridgerton), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible), Hugh Ross (Outlander, Patriot Games), Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter, Harlots), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, Black Panther), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education) and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, Chewing Gum) for a hugely entertaining evening of Shakespeare based on Allie Esiri's bestselling poetry anthology: Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year.

This coming bank holiday, Allie Esiri and friends will guide you on a journey through the Shakespeare you love and the best bits you don't. There will be poetry, speeches and scenes read by actors who have a special connection to Shakespeare's work and to the theatre itself. It was at Regent's Park, for example, that homeland actor Damian Lewis spent a season playing Hamlet and where Samantha Spiro performed an acclaimed Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing and won an Olivier Award for Hello Dolly! Join us for a night of Great Performances, poetry, laughter, wisdom and wit.

One of the UK's biggest selling poetry books, Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year by poetry champion Allie Esiri is an inspiring collection of 365 poems, speeches and scenes from across all of Shakespeare's plays, each with an illuminating introduction. Allie has published ten hugely popular poetry anthologies including A Poem for Every Day of The Year and 365 Poems for Life as part of her mission to keep poetry alive and make it accessible for everyone.

Signed copies of Allie Esiri's poetry anthologies Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year and A Poet for Every Day of the Year will be available on the night.

NB. Actor appearances are subject to availability. Check the website for updates to the lineup.

