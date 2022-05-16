Shakespeare In The Squares Announces Full Cast For THE TEMPEST
The production, which tours to 18 squares across London in the most ambitious season to date, opens on 21 June at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens.
Shakespeare in the Squares today announces the full cast for their fifth anniversary production of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Sioned Jones directs Mark Carlisle, Laura Gomez Garcia, Indigo Griffiths, Phyllis Ho, Ellis Kerkhoven, William Shackleton, Wilf Walsworth and Sasha Wilson. The production, which tours to 18 squares across London in the most ambitious season to date, opens on 21 June at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens, with previews from 15 June, and completes its run on 8 July at Cleveland Square
Shakespeare in the Squares is now a central fixture in the calendar of Summer outdoor theatre, with each production tailored to the individual garden squares. The company works with the garden committees and other local organisations to create a unique community celebration around the play.
Mark Carlisle plays Alonso. His theatre credits include The Lady Vanishes (Bill Kenwright), Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre), Peter Pan (Northcott Theatre), Once (Phoenix Theatre), The Resistable Rise of Arturo Ui (Duchess Theatre and Chichester), The Arabian Nights (Manchester Library Theatre/Derby Playhouse), Cinderella (Citizens Theatre Glasgow), The Happy Prince (Sherman Theatre), The Jungle Book (Birmingham Stage Company), Hubble Bubble (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Cyrano de Bergerac, Love's Labour's Lost (Oxford Shakespeare Company), West Side Story (Pola Jones), The Herbal Bed (RSC), The Crucible (Sheffield Crucible), The Innocents (Greenwich Theatre), Carmen 1936 (Northern Stage Company), Peter and Captain (BAC). His television credits include The Crown, Hard Sun, and Red Dwarf.
Laura Gomez Garcia plays Gonzala/Juno. Her theatre credits include Calamity Jane (The Landmark, Ilfracombe); and her television credits include The Last Leg.
Indigo Griffiths returns to the company to play Miranda - she previously appeared in Romeo and Juliet. Her other theatre credits include Persuasion (UK tour), Peter Pan (Theatre Royal Winchester) and The Mulatto Girl (Nuffield Theatre Southampton). Her television credits include Still So Awkward, The One and Mechanical.
Phyllis Ho plays Ariel/Boatswain. Her theatre credits include The Mozart Question (The Barn Theatre), Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre), Giraffes Can't Dance (Curve Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (Ugly Duck), Gary's Not Well (Ragged Trouser Theatre), A Weekend Near Madison (Island Productions) and The Beggar's Opera (Seven Tyrants Theatre). Her film credits include Fish, Are You Sleeping? Mr Baggage, The Wilding, and Untold Stories of the ER.
Ellis Kerkhoven plays Prospero. His theatre credits include Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, (Hereford Courtyard Theatre), The Amazons (Covent Garden Theatre Museum), Julius Caesar (Barbican), Silence (Young Vic), Rock 'n' Roll (Duke of York's Theatre), Enchanted (King's Head Theatre), Storms (Menier Gallery), Fantastic Mr Fox, Charlotte's Web, PlayMakers, Nursery Crimes (Singapore Repertory Theatre) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chilworth Manor Open Air). His television credits include Strange, Last Call Correction Facility, My Dearest Darling and Silent Whisper.
William Shackleton plays Antonio/Stefano. His theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet, The Merry Wives of Windsor (UK tour), A Christmas Carol (Germany tour) and Testament (Hope Theatre/UK tour/Chalk Line Theatre). William is also an Associate Artist of Chalk Link Theatre.
Wilf Walsworth plays Ferdinand/Caliban. His theatre credits include Heart of Hammersmith (Lyric Hammersmith), Buried (New York Musical Theatre Festival) and My Mate Dave Died (Edinburgh Fringe). He is currently part of the Lyric Hammersmith's Springboard actor training programme.
Sasha Wilson plays Sebastia/Trincula. Her theatre credits include Bury The Hatchet (Hope Theatre), Lady Macbeth (Theatre503), Julius Caesar (V&A Museum), Twelfth Night (Southwest Shakespeare Company), and 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Lazarus Theatre). She is the Artistic Director of Out of the Forest Theatre.
Sioned Jones directs. She is a theatre-maker and played Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream for the company. As a director, her credits include: Ljubljana Junction (Roborough Studios), Lie Back In Anger, Cocktail Conversation, Madame Life, Christmas Presence (Union Theatre), Basket (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Expectations (Oval House) Diff'rent Times (Greenwich Studio) & The Silent Treatment (Summerhall '22). As an actress, her West End credits include: Tolstoy, Glorious!, The Letter, Shadowlands, Shakespeare in Love, A Woman of No Importance, National Theatre Credits include: Never So Good, Oedipus, All's Well that Ends Well, 13, Women Beware Women.
Tour Dates
Leinster Square W2
Wednesday 15 June 7pm
St James's Gardens W11
Thursday 16 June 7pm
Norland Square W11
Friday 17 June 7pm
Queen's Park NW6
Saturday 18 June 2pm and 7pm
Arundel and Ladbroke W11
Press Night: Tuesday 21 June 7pm
Paultons Square SW3
Wednesday 22 June 7pm
Albert Square SW8
Thursday 23 June 7pm
Elgin and Arundel W11
Friday 24 June 7pm
Camden Square NW1
Saturday 25 June 5pm
Little Wormwood Scrubs Park W10
Sunday 26 June 5pm
Cornwall Gardens SW7
Tuesday 28 June 7pm
Charterhouse Square EC1
Wednesday 29 June 7pm
Ladbroke Square W11
Thursday 30 June 7pm
Formosa Garden W9
Friday 1 July 7pm
St Peter's Square W4
Saturday 2 July 7pm
Wandsworth St Anne's Church SW18
Monday 4 July - Tuesday 5 July 7pm
St James's Square SW1
Wednesday 6 July 7pm
Cleveland Square W2
Thursday 7 July - Friday 8 July 7pm