Shakespeare In The Squares Announces Full Cast For THE TEMPEST

Shakespeare in the Squares today announces the full cast for their fifth anniversary production of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Sioned Jones directs Mark Carlisle, Laura Gomez Garcia, Indigo Griffiths, Phyllis Ho, Ellis Kerkhoven, William Shackleton, Wilf Walsworth and Sasha Wilson. The production, which tours to 18 squares across London in the most ambitious season to date, opens on 21 June at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens, with previews from 15 June, and completes its run on 8 July at Cleveland Square

Shakespeare in the Squares is now a central fixture in the calendar of Summer outdoor theatre, with each production tailored to the individual garden squares. The company works with the garden committees and other local organisations to create a unique community celebration around the play.

Mark Carlisle plays Alonso. His theatre credits include The Lady Vanishes (Bill Kenwright), Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre), Peter Pan (Northcott Theatre), Once (Phoenix Theatre), The Resistable Rise of Arturo Ui (Duchess Theatre and Chichester), The Arabian Nights (Manchester Library Theatre/Derby Playhouse), Cinderella (Citizens Theatre Glasgow), The Happy Prince (Sherman Theatre), The Jungle Book (Birmingham Stage Company), Hubble Bubble (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Cyrano de Bergerac, Love's Labour's Lost (Oxford Shakespeare Company), West Side Story (Pola Jones), The Herbal Bed (RSC), The Crucible (Sheffield Crucible), The Innocents (Greenwich Theatre), Carmen 1936 (Northern Stage Company), Peter and Captain (BAC). His television credits include The Crown, Hard Sun, and Red Dwarf.

Laura Gomez Garcia plays Gonzala/Juno. Her theatre credits include Calamity Jane (The Landmark, Ilfracombe); and her television credits include The Last Leg.

Indigo Griffiths returns to the company to play Miranda - she previously appeared in Romeo and Juliet. Her other theatre credits include Persuasion (UK tour), Peter Pan (Theatre Royal Winchester) and The Mulatto Girl (Nuffield Theatre Southampton). Her television credits include Still So Awkward, The One and Mechanical.

Phyllis Ho plays Ariel/Boatswain. Her theatre credits include The Mozart Question (The Barn Theatre), Life of Pi (Wyndham's Theatre), Giraffes Can't Dance (Curve Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (Ugly Duck), Gary's Not Well (Ragged Trouser Theatre), A Weekend Near Madison (Island Productions) and The Beggar's Opera (Seven Tyrants Theatre). Her film credits include Fish, Are You Sleeping? Mr Baggage, The Wilding, and Untold Stories of the ER.

Ellis Kerkhoven plays Prospero. His theatre credits include Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, (Hereford Courtyard Theatre), The Amazons (Covent Garden Theatre Museum), Julius Caesar (Barbican), Silence (Young Vic), Rock 'n' Roll (Duke of York's Theatre), Enchanted (King's Head Theatre), Storms (Menier Gallery), Fantastic Mr Fox, Charlotte's Web, PlayMakers, Nursery Crimes (Singapore Repertory Theatre) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chilworth Manor Open Air). His television credits include Strange, Last Call Correction Facility, My Dearest Darling and Silent Whisper.

William Shackleton plays Antonio/Stefano. His theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet, The Merry Wives of Windsor (UK tour), A Christmas Carol (Germany tour) and Testament (Hope Theatre/UK tour/Chalk Line Theatre). William is also an Associate Artist of Chalk Link Theatre.

Wilf Walsworth plays Ferdinand/Caliban. His theatre credits include Heart of Hammersmith (Lyric Hammersmith), Buried (New York Musical Theatre Festival) and My Mate Dave Died (Edinburgh Fringe). He is currently part of the Lyric Hammersmith's Springboard actor training programme.

Sasha Wilson plays Sebastia/Trincula. Her theatre credits include Bury The Hatchet (Hope Theatre), Lady Macbeth (Theatre503), Julius Caesar (V&A Museum), Twelfth Night (Southwest Shakespeare Company), and 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Lazarus Theatre). She is the Artistic Director of Out of the Forest Theatre.

Sioned Jones directs. She is a theatre-maker and played Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream for the company. As a director, her credits include: Ljubljana Junction (Roborough Studios), Lie Back In Anger, Cocktail Conversation, Madame Life, Christmas Presence (Union Theatre), Basket (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Expectations (Oval House) Diff'rent Times (Greenwich Studio) & The Silent Treatment (Summerhall '22). As an actress, her West End credits include: Tolstoy, Glorious!, The Letter, Shadowlands, Shakespeare in Love, A Woman of No Importance, National Theatre Credits include: Never So Good, Oedipus, All's Well that Ends Well, 13, Women Beware Women.

Box Office: www.shakespeareinthesquares.co.uk/tickets/

Tour Dates

Leinster Square W2

Wednesday 15 June 7pm

St James's Gardens W11

Thursday 16 June 7pm

Norland Square W11

Friday 17 June 7pm

Queen's Park NW6

Saturday 18 June 2pm and 7pm

Arundel and Ladbroke W11

Press Night: Tuesday 21 June 7pm

Paultons Square SW3

Wednesday 22 June 7pm

Albert Square SW8

Thursday 23 June 7pm

Elgin and Arundel W11

Friday 24 June 7pm

Camden Square NW1

Saturday 25 June 5pm

Little Wormwood Scrubs Park W10

Sunday 26 June 5pm

Cornwall Gardens SW7

Tuesday 28 June 7pm

Charterhouse Square EC1

Wednesday 29 June 7pm

Ladbroke Square W11

Thursday 30 June 7pm

Formosa Garden W9

Friday 1 July 7pm

St Peter's Square W4

Saturday 2 July 7pm

Wandsworth St Anne's Church SW18

Monday 4 July - Tuesday 5 July 7pm

St James's Square SW1

Wednesday 6 July 7pm

Cleveland Square W2

Thursday 7 July - Friday 8 July 7pm